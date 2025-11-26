The British Army has announced halting AJAX Training once again. Despite meeting its IOC milestone, the programme has once again been forced into a temporary pause after soldiers became unwell during a training exercise.

On 26 November, the MoD confirmed that around 30 troops reported physical symptoms linked to noise and vibration generated inside the vehicles. Some soldiers suffered vomiting, while others reportedly experienced shaking so severe they struggled to control their bodies.

Why Are Trainings On Pause?

The British Army immediately halted the exercise and undertook medical screening for all involved personnel. While most have since been cleared for duty, a small number are still receiving treatment.

As a precaution, Defence Minister Luke Pollard ordered the Army to suspend Ajax use for two weeks while a safety investigation takes place.

According to the Ministry of Defence, a limited amount of technical testing will continue to ensure that any issues can be identified and resolved. Noise and vibration-related concerns have plagued AJAX since its development, contributing to years of delays, cost scrutiny, and operational frustration.

The platform was originally expected to enter service in 2017, but repeated setbacks pushed the fleet's operational readiness to late 2025.

What Makes AJAX a Technological Milestone?

The British Army's AJAX armoured vehicle programme has been presented as the most technologically advanced reconnaissance fleet in UK military history. Designed to serve at the centre of future armoured forces, the family of six tracked vehicles promises superior mobility, surveillance, armour, and firepower, placing the UK at the forefront of modern battlefield intelligence.

According to the MoD, AJAX represents a 'transformational capability' built to deliver all-weather intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) support on the frontlines.

Produced by General Dynamics and largely assembled in Wales, the fleet was confirmed to have reached Initial Operating Capability (IOC) earlier this month, marking the first time in nearly three decades that a new armoured fighting vehicle has entered British Army service.

As a result of work involving more than 230 UK supplier companies and over 4,100 jobs, defence minister Luke Pollard described the programme as strengthening both national security and economic growth.

The AJAX fleet features sophisticated battlefield systems that significantly exceed the ageing CVR(T) vehicles it replaces. These include:

Digitally networked battlefield sensors, enabling remote surveillance and integration with command units.

A 40mm CT40 cannon, capable of firing armour-piercing telescoped ammunition while the vehicle is in motion.

360-degree situational awareness, not only for commanders but for all crew positions.

Modular armour and advanced suspension, allowing customisation depending on terrain and mission.

Each of the six AJAX variants provides a different battlefield function. The core reconnaissance version, Ajax, gathers intelligence and coordinates artillery fire. The Ares variant transports specialist troops, including sniper and anti-tank teams.

Athena manages battlefield communications and command decisions, while Argus supports engineering operations. Two additional variants, Atlas and Apollo, deliver field repairs and recovery support.

Together, they form a unified digital ecosystem intended to transform how the British Army gathers intelligence and manages armoured operations.

A High-Tech Vehicle Still Struggling With Real-World Use

Despite the challenges, the MoD maintains that AJAX remains a 'world-class' system with significant export potential and strategic value to allied nations. If its ongoing safety issues can be resolved, the fleet could still deliver the advanced digital reconnaissance network it promises.

For now, however, the UK's most ambitious armoured platform faces another critical test — not on the battlefield, but in proving that its cutting-edge technology can safely support the soldiers assigned to drive it.