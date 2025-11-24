KEY POINTS HMS Severn shadowed two Russian ships sailing through the Dover Strait as UK intelligence concerns grow.

Defence Secretary John Healey accused Moscow of mapping undersea infrastructure and targeting RAF pilots with lasers.

A suspected Russian sonar tracking device was found off Wales, raising fears of covert surveillance in UK waters.

The UK government has issued a blunt warning to Moscow after two Russian vessels were intercepted in the English Channel, amid growing concerns about espionage targeting Britain's undersea infrastructure.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Royal Navy warship HMS Severn intercepted two Russian naval vessels — the corvette RFN Stoikiy and the tanker Yelnya — as they sailed through the Dover Strait in recent weeks. The action follows increased activity by Russian vessels in and around British waters, including those suspected of surveillance.

Spy Ship 'Mapping Britain's Cables'

While both ships passed legally under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Defence Secretary John Healey warned that the UK would treat suspected intelligence operations as a threat. Healey said last week that the UK was prepared to escalate its monitoring and that Russia's actions appeared to be part of an aggressive campaign targeting Britain's maritime security.

Healey condemned Russia's behaviour as 'deeply dangerous', accusing Moscow of attempting to disrupt UK military operations using specialist spy vessels like the Yantar.

'We see you. We know what you're doing. We are ready,' he said during a press conference on 19 November.

According to the Royal Navy and independent analysts, the Yantar is not simply an oceanic research vessel, as Russia claims, but a deep-sea surveillance and sabotage platform capable of manipulating or cutting undersea infrastructure. It is suspected of mapping transport routes of vital data cables and pipelines, which carry more than 90% of financial and government communications.

The ship allegedly used lasers against RAF pilots last week to prevent tracking, an act considered both provocative and dangerous at sea. Laser misuse against aircraft is an offence under UK law.

Russian Devices Found Off the UK Coast

Further heightening concern, a team of scuba divers off the coast of Wales discovered what experts are 'confident' is a Russian sonobuoy — a device used to track submarines and vessels underwater. The cylindrical object was found by Neptune's Army of Rubbish Cleaners during a conservation dive on 15 November.

The device, identified as an RGB-1A sonobuoy, is reportedly similar to Russian military tracking equipment previously found in Cornwall, Lithuania, and the Republic of Ireland. Defence analysts say its presence suggests recent activity in the area.

Authorities warn the public not to touch such devices due to the risk of hazardous components, instead advising anyone who spots them to contact HM Coastguard immediately.

Escalation and Hybrid Warfare

Security officials believe Russia may be positioning itself for hybrid warfare — the use of non-military tactics to undermine rivals. NATO has already identified undersea infrastructure as a key vulnerability. With similar incidents occurring across Europe, officials warn that Russia may be testing how quickly the UK responds.

As Russia's interference intensifies alongside the ongoing war in Ukraine, experts warn that Britain is increasingly becoming a target of strategic pressure.

The Kremlin maintains it is not undermining UK security, but British officials say Moscow has offered no explanation for recent activity.

As tensions continue in Europe and the Arctic, defence analysts warn that consistent patrols like this will likely become routine, not rare, across UK waters.