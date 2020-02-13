Multiple sources are reporting that Disney is working on a sequel to the billion-dollar hit "Aladdin," and that the studio already has two names in mind to pen the script.

The "Aladdin" sequel is said to be in its early stages of development so details remain scarce. But according to Variety, screenwriters John Gatins (who wrote "Real Steel" and "Power Rangers") and Oscar-nominated Andrea Berloff ("Straight Outta Compton" and "Sleepless") are locked in to pen the script.

Meanwhile, Ryan Halprin is set to executive produce the film. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich have reportedly also agreed to return as producers as they did with the original through their Rideback banner. It is unknown though, if Guy Ritchie will return to direct the "Aladdin" sequel.

Likewise, Disney has yet to reach out to the film's original cast to return to the "Aladdin" sequel. They are waiting until a script is finalised before they can offer them back their respective roles. Will Smith played Genie, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and Mena Massoud as the titular character.

Studio executives reportedly saw an opportunity to create a sequel following the success of the first film. While the original was based on the 1992 animated "Aladdin" classic, the sequel is going to take a different approach.

"After a thorough search that involved taking pitches from numerous writers, they finally found what they were looking for following a meeting with Gatins and Berloff," reads the statement from the publication.

Massoud shared in a previous interview that the sequel is unlikely to remake what was already told in the animated movies. He said that it would be something that fans have not seen before. He believes that a sequel would happen but then it would not be on the same lines as 1994's "The Return of Jafar."

The 28-year-old Canadian actor suggested that Disney should do one about the animals. He wants to see the "Aladdin" sequel tell the story of either Lago, Abu, or Raja.

Disney has yet to confirm news about the "Aladdin" sequel. It is expected to be a theatrical release and not a Disney Plus title.