With the summer season underway in Europe, millions of travellers from the UK are expected to fly out for vacations. Spain, Greece, Italy, and France are counted as popular destinations among UK tourists, with many people also opting to holiday in the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey and Portugal.

Passengers have been urged to be aware of all the latest rules announced by various airlines, especially the regulations around the banned items.

During peak holiday seasons, tourists are always looking to keep their trips budget-friendly and as simple as possible. However, there is one area where people can't help but end up spending a lot on, and that is on food and drinks at the airport. Many people would prefer if they are allowed to carry alcohol in their baggage to avoid buying at the airports.

Moreover, during long flights, some people just like to have a drink to relax. In some cases, having a drink or two helps passengers keep their anxiety away while flying. Here is a list of updated rules on taking alcohol on the plane. It can vary between airlines:

EasyJet

As per the latest guidance from easyJet, a passenger can carry alcohol on the plane but cannot drink it during the flight.

"You can bring alcohol bought in the airside departure lounge into the cabin as long as it's unopened. Alcohol must be lower than 70 per cent alcohol by volume and packed either in an airport shopping bag or in your cabin bag.

"It's strictly forbidden to drink any alcohol that has not been purchased on board the aircraft and those found consuming their own alcohol may face prosecution," easyJet's guidelines state.

Ryanair

Ryanair allows its passengers to bring duty-free alcohol in the cabin baggage while flying to many destinations but one cannot consume it onboard. However, these rules aren't applicable to a few hotspots in Spain. Ryanair has banned carrying alcohol in carry-on luggage for anyone flying from the UK to Ibiza, Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga, Palma, and Tenerife South.

In addition, anyone caught breaching Ryanair's strict alcohol rules will be removed from the flight, without refund or compensation. This move has been enforced to avoid incidents of anti-social behaviour, especially among British tourists.

British Airways

As long as the alcohol volume is below 24%, there is no limit on the number of alcoholic drinks one can travel with while flying with British Airways. However, if the volume is between 24% and 70%, then a traveller can bring up to five litres, and it can be carried in the cabin baggage or in the checked-in luggage. Of course, these bottles cannot be consumed on board, but a passenger can buy alcohol from the flight's cabin services.

Drinks above 70 per cent alcohol by volume are not permitted on board a British Airways aircraft in either checked baggage or hand baggage.

Emirates

Emirates also says you can bring alcohol on board. However, similar to other airlines, alcoholic beverages need to be in retail packaging. The alcohol volume can be between 24% to 70%, with a total net quantity per person of five litres. The booze must stay in the bag as it can't be consumed on the plane.

Jet2

Anyone flying with Jet2 must take note that carrying alcohol onboard is prohibited by the airlines. But one can buy alcoholic drinks from the in-flight cabin services to drink during the flight. A traveller can check-in alcoholic beverages containing more than 24% but not more than 70% alcohol by volume, and the bottles must be kept in their sealed duty-free bags and be no more than five litres per person.

Tui

Alcohol is allowed on carry-on or checked-in hold baggage if it does not contain more than 70 per cent alcohol by volume, with a maximum total quantity per person of five litres.

If a passenger buys any liquids from duty-free, they must keep it in a sealed security bag, which is handed out at the checkout. They need to keep the item and the receipt sealed in the bag throughout the journey.