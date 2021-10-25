Alec Baldwin shared his heartache and Jensen Ackles remembered how Halyna Hutchins had "spunk" in their respective tributes for the late "Rust" cinematographer.

The co-stars both shared their condolences to the deceased's family, especially to her husband and her son, in social media messages shared following her death on Oct. 21, Thursday. The "30 Rock" star on Friday wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours."

Baldwin said he is "fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred" and that he is "in touch with her husband" to offer him and his family support. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he concluded.

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Ackles took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Hutchins taken from the set of "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He called her death a "tragedy of epic proportions" that they "are still processing."

He then remembered an interaction he had with the cinematographer in which he complimented her about her film shots. His words had her beaming with joy that she hugged him in response.

"Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was. I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work. Truly. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug," Ackles wrote.

"I'll forever be thankful we had that moment. She had a spunk and passion that infected the entire crew from the top down. She was an inspiration," he continued adding, "She will be incredibly missed by all of us who knew and admired her." Ackles also said he and his wife Danneel have donated to a GoFund Me and AFI fund created in Hutchins' honour.

Hutchins died from her injuries after Baldwin accidentally shot her with what the assistant director told him was a "cold gun" during the filming of "Rust." Instead, detectives found out during their investigation that the prop gun was loaded with live rounds. The bullet hit her on the chest and injured director Joel Souza on the shoulder.