GB News presenter Alex Armstrong has advised Prince Harry to stop discussing the royal rift if he hopes to reconcile with Prince William.

Armstrong made the suggestion on the Daily Expresso podcast after Harry said in a GQ interview, published on 20 October 2026, that he wanted to repair relations with William and King Charles III.

The Royal Family announced in January 2020 that Harry and Meghan Markle would step back from royal duties, with the new arrangement taking effect that spring.

The couple later discussed their experiences in the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, included his account of a physical confrontation with William.

Prince Harry's Royal Rift Comments Prompt Armstrong's Rebuke

The Express reported that Armstrong was discussing reports that William no longer wanted contact with his younger brother. The report's account of the podcast does not include a direct statement from William.

Presenter JJ Anisiobi said, 'William doesn't want anything to do with Harry', then referred to claims that William was no longer angry and instead felt 'apathy towards his brother.' Anisiobi asked whether Harry should stop answering questions about the Royal Family.

Armstrong's response was pointed. He said Harry should tell journalists, 'I don't want to talk about that, I want to talk about this charity work I'm doing'. He concluded, 'If he wants to have that reconciliation he's got to shut up.'

Those words were Armstrong's opinion, not a message from William. The claims about William's feelings were discussed on the podcast, but the exchange did not confirm his position.

Harry's Royal Rift Appeal Came Through GQ

GQ filmed its interview with Harry in New York in September and released it on 20 October. Asked about family disagreements, Harry said, 'Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out.'

He added, 'With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That's the key point.'

Harry described family breakdowns as an experience many people could recognise, pointing to disputes between siblings and between parents and children. He said people might look at the family and wonder how they would work things out, perhaps drawing ideas from the process.

He also spoke about the possibility of repairing relationships. 'Scars stick around forever,' Harry said, before encouraging people to let go of the past where they could. In the interview, he also said, 'I can respect them if they respect me and our position.'

A Sussex spokesperson said Harry's comment that some people did not want reconciliation was not directed at William or another member of the Royal Family. The clarification addressed the meaning of that remark, rather than confirming whether reconciliation talks had taken place.

Harry's account of the brothers' relationship has been part of a wider public record shaped by interviews, the Netflix series and his memoir.

Spare, published in 2023, recounted a physical confrontation with William, according to Harry's account. The Royal Family has not publicly confirmed that account in the material cited here.

The available reporting offers Harry's stated wish to reconcile and Armstrong's advice that he stop discussing the dispute. It does not establish William's private feelings or whether he shares Harry's wish to repair the relationship.