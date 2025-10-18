As our technology advances, scientists warn that this may also serve another purpose. Scientists are now theorising that AI may serve as a disguise for extra-terrestrial beings.

For a long time, scientists have been actively searching for evidence of extraterrestrial life. According to The Independent, Dr. Robin Corbet, of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, suggests that the theory of the Milky Way suggests that it contains a good amount of extraterrestrial civilisations or ETCs. Dr. Corbet explained that despite the popular belief we may have of aliens possessing advanced technology, 'none have achieved technology levels sufficient to accomplish large-scale astro engineering or lack the desire to do so.'

Explaining further, Dr. Corbet said that ETCs may send out high-power beacons or probes to contact other civilisations. However, this effort may take up a lot of time and energy, possibly billions of years before receiving a response. Thus, there is little incentive for aliens to communicate with other civilisations, or make them give up on trying altogether.

Dr. Corbet added that Earth is unlikely 'a very interesting place to visit' in case of ETCs in the galaxy. Therefore, the mundane principle also known as 'radical mundanity' means the likelihood of an alien invasion would be slim.

The Radical Mundanity Principle

In a paper titled 'A Less Terrifying Universe? Mundanity as an Explanation for the Fermi Paradox,' Dr. Corbet explained: 'This consideration also leads to the expectation that no ETC will colonise a large fraction of the Galaxy, even using robotic probes, and that there are no long duration high-power beacons.'

ETCs may also send out powerful beacons that could be visible from other planets. This in turn, would reveal themselves.

This serves as one of the attempts by scientists over time to explain the Fermi Paradox. The theory itself has had many possible explanations. This includes the theory that humanity is actually locked up inside a celestial zoo, as well as aliens shapeshifting into unrecognisable forms.

In the Drake Equation, there should be many extraterrestrial civilisations nearby and able to communicate with us. This equation also attempts to estimate how likely humans will contact alien life. All the while, this suggests that the chances are high.

A Rumoured Alien Invasion

Similarly, WIO News reported earlier this month of rumours that an unknown object referred to as 3I/ATLAS will be landing on Earth on 29 October. Other posts theorise that 3I/ATLAS is actually a spacecraft or 'alien mothership' that will be heading to Earth, but have since been debunked.

While 3I/ATLAS is not considered to be a UFO, it is described as a hyperbolic interstellar object. This means it came from outside our solar system and is only passing through. The name comes from the ATLAS survey, which first detected it, and the '3I' means that it is the third confirmed interstellar object following 'Oumuamua' in 2017 and 'Borisov' in 2019.

Astronomers have described 3I/ATLAS as a small icy or rocky body, which may look similar to a comet but without any signs of propulsion or artificial structures.

Further dispelling the rumours, NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies has found that 3I/ATLAS, which they have been tracking, will simply pass by Earth. The chances of 3I/ATLAS colliding with Earth are slim to none, the same goes for any other planetary body. As for the rumoured date of 29 October, it refers to its closest approach to the Sun rather than an Earth impact.

It will not even be visible to the naked eye without a powerful telescope.