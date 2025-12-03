A celestial visitor from beyond our solar system has become the unwitting protagonist in a global test of humanity's ability to spot potential threats from the deep. While the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS sails harmlessly through the void, it has provided a rare opportunity for space agencies to sharpen their tracking capabilities.

NASA's Psyche spacecraft, currently millions of miles from home, has successfully locked onto the object to refine its trajectory. Simultaneously, this interstellar traveller is serving as the focal point for a United Nations-backed exercise designed to ensure Earth is ready for genuine dangers.

Psyche's Multispectral Imager Captures Critical Data Across Millions of Miles

The Psyche spacecraft, operated by NASA, turned its gaze toward the comet over an eight-hour period on Sept. 8 and 9. At the time of these observations, the comet was positioned approximately 33 million miles (53 million kilometres) away from the probe.

Data captured by the mission's multispectral imager is helping astronomers pinpoint exactly where 3I/ATLAS is heading. This instrument is a sophisticated piece of hardware, comprising a pair of identical cameras outfitted with telescopic lenses and specialised filters.

Its primary design purpose is to photograph the surface of the metal-rich asteroid Psyche in various wavelengths of light once it arrives at its destination. However, the sensitivity of the imager to reflected sunlight allowed it to track the distant comet with impressive precision.

Beyond simple tracking, these observations have shed light on the physical characteristics of the visitor. The mission has provided new information regarding the comet's faint coma, the nebulous cloud of gas and dust that surrounds the nucleus. Understanding this central frozen core of ice and rock is vital for astronomers piecing together the nature of objects formed in other star systems.

Spacecraft Health and Upcoming Mars Gravity Assist for 2029 Arrival

Managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, the Psyche spacecraft remains in excellent health. It is currently located about 260 million miles (420 million kilometres) from Earth, continuing its long journey into the asteroid belt.

The mission team is preparing for a significant navigational milestone scheduled for May 2026. The spacecraft will fly relatively close to Mars for a gravity assist, a manoeuvre that uses the planet's gravitational pull to slingshot the probe and increase its speed.

This assist will modify its direction of travel, placing it on the correct path toward the asteroid Psyche. The spacecraft is slated to begin orbiting its target in July 2029, kicking off a prime mission expected to last at least 26 months.

International Asteroid Warning Network Launches Global Comet Astrometry Campaign

While Psyche conducts its deep-space work, a broader coordination effort is unfolding closer to home. Although 3I/ATLAS is not dangerous, it has become the centrepiece of a two‑month international planetary‑defense exercise.

The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN), in cooperation with the UN and national agencies, including NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office, is running a 'comet astrometry campaign'. This critical drill began on 27 November 2025 and is scheduled to run through 27 January 2026.

This exercise represents a significant step in global preparedness. According to IAWN's campaign page and UN communications, the exercise was planned well before 3I/ATLAS was discovered.

The goal is to practice precise position measurements of comets, which present unique challenges compared to asteroids. Comets are inherently fuzzier and harder to measure, making them excellent test subjects for refining astrometry techniques.

🌌🚨 UN Launches Global Watch on Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS



The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) has begun monitoring 3I/ATLAS the first-ever interstellar object to be tracked under a UN-coordinated planetary defense campaign. pic.twitter.com/LZROONBTam — World News X (@WorldNews_X_) October 23, 2025

Why Faint Interstellar Objects Are Perfect for Planetary Defence Testing

The selection of this specific comet was not accidental. 3I/ATLAS was chosen because it is faint but trackable for months, is scientifically compelling, and — crucially — poses no threat. This allows agencies to stress-test their systems without the panic of a genuine emergency.

Psyche joins many other NASA missions in determining the comet's location over time, which helps astronomers better understand its motion as it passes through the solar system. While the comet poses no threat to Earth, NASA's space missions help support the agency's ongoing commitment to find, track, and better understand solar system objects.

Coverage from LBC regarding the UN announcement highlights the frequency of these critical safety tests. This marks the eighth IAWN observing exercise since 2017, serving as part of broader efforts to coordinate global response to potential future near‑Earth objects.