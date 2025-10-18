Chinese actor Yu Menglong's death has continued to stir fans even a month after his passing. A new report revived the disturbing rumours that his death was not just due to a natural fall, despite previous statements ruling out any criminal involvement.​

Some fans took the rumours to the next level, suggesting ghost contracts and a black death warrant.

Was Yu Menglong Involved In Ghost Contracts?

Ghost contracts are illegal or secret side contracts in the entertainment industry. The public contract is shown to the authorities, media, and the public. However, ghost or hidden contracts involve illicit conditions with kickbacks, off-the-books bonuses, and favours. The latter is used to evade taxes or hide money laundering.

There are unverified claims that Menglong refused to sign or comply with ghost contracts. Earlier this month, a text Menglong allegedly sent to his mother leaked on social media, in which he talked about money and someone coming after him to kill him.

'Every time I see the money they transfer, I vomit. That money isn't earned by me; it's dirty. I must say goodbye now, Mother. They may come and kill me anytime. I'm not joking, and I'm not hallucinating,' he said per News18.

There were also rumours about an audio recording suggesting Menglong's abdomen was cut open to retrieve a USB drive. Fans should note, however, that these claims are unverified and lack substantiated evidence.

Did Yu Menglong Have a Black Death Warrant?

There are rumours that Menglong had a black death warrant, a supernatural decree from underworld folklore. These claims are rooted in ancient Chinese mythology and not supported by factual evidence.​

Fans continue to fuel debate about his death by sharing alleged ghost sightings and edited videos on TikTok and Weibo, spreading cryptic messages and stories that prolong controversy.

Professor Liu Zhen, a folklore researcher, debunked the black death warrant fan theories. He acknowledged the mythology behind the concept but argued that they don't happen in the modern world and only served as moral tales, Emegypt reported.

Yu Menglong's Alleged Autopsy Revives Disturbing Death Rumours

​Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, was reported dead on 11 September 2025 after he fell in a residential community building in Beijing, China. However, fans questioned the reported cause of death, claiming that there was more to it.

Koreaboo shared screenshots claiming to show Menglong's alleged autopsy report, which was reportedly commissioned by the Jiatai Police Station on 13 September. The document suggested his death was not consistent with a natural fall, as it indicated possible physical abuse. However, the authenticity of both the screenshots and the report has not been independently confirmed.

The deceased had internal bleeding, multiple fractures, and liver lacerations. Genital tears were present, supporting claims of rape.

His scalp was reportedly pulled hard. All of his teeth were lost, he had a broken nose, and there was a blood stain in his ear canal. His inner bottom lip had a 3-centimetre cut, and another 7.5-centimetre laceration was found on his body.

Menglong is an actor and singer from China. He made his career debut by joining TV talent competitions like My Show in 2007 and Super Boy in 2010 before landing his breakthrough role in the TV series Go Princess Go.