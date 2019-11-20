The scientific research for alien life is being carried out for decades. Over the years, scientists have come up with diverse theories suggesting different locations where we search for extraterrestrial beings. While some say that they could be on Mars, others suggest they might be visiting secret military areas on earth. However, a new study concludes that aliens might have inhabited a "different star system."

According to a report by Eureka Alert, a new study indicates that aliens are "more common than we thought." They might be out there just living in a faraway galaxy. The study suggests that these aliens could be living in a world that is drastically different from ours.

Astrophysicists at the Georgia Institute of Technology reached a conclusion after studying a modelled theoretical twin of earth into other star systems called binary systems. Unlike earth, these galaxies have planets that revolve around two stars like the sun. Exoplanets like earth might have their axis titled just like ours. This is considered to be essential for the existence of intelligent life and its sustenance.

More findings reveal that the studies reveal that star systems where planets like earth revolve around a single star could be a rarity.

"Multiple-star systems are common and about 50 [percent] of stars have binary companion stars. So, this study can be applied to a large number of solar systems," said Gongjie Li, one of the main authors of the study and an assistant professor at Georgia Tech's School of Physics.

The study involved researchers examining how the Earth's incline compares to other planets like Mars. And it was discovered that the variations made the earth a hospitable and a great planet for life to exist. As for Mars, extreme variations make the conditions unliveable.

They even studied earth's performance as a living planet if it was situated in the Alpha Centauri AB galaxy, which revolves around two stars. It turns out the outcome was not great.

"We simulated what it would be like around other binaries with multiple variations of the stars' masses, orbital qualities, and so on," said Billy Quarles, the study's principal investigator. "The overall message was positive but not for our nearest neighbour," he added.

The researchers then expanded their study farther away, deep in the universe and the findings gave hope for the existence of alien life.

"In general, the separation between the stars is larger in binary systems and then the second star has less of an effect on the model of Earth," Li explained. "The planet's own motion dynamics dominate other influences and obliquity usually has a smaller variation. So, this is quite optimistic."

The study that was funded by NASA's Exobiology Program was published in Astrophysics Journal with a title: Obliquity Evolution of Circumstellar Planets in Sun-like Stellar Binaries by Billy Quarles, Gongjie Li, and Jack J. Lissauer.