Lana Condor could not help but feel nostalgic, now that they have finally wrapped up filming for the "To All The Boys" sequels. She revealed how playing the lead character, Lara Jean Convey, means so much to her.

In a lengthy post on social media, the "Deadly Class" actress said it has been a bittersweet experience portraying Lara Jean, from whom she has learned so much about love and strength. It has been 16 days since filming ended for the "To All The Boys" 2 and 3 films and now Condor wants to share how much the experience means to her.

She started her farewell message with a quote from "Always and Forever, Lara Jean" before she expressed how she felt about bringing life to the character on screen.

"I've been really struggling how to put into words my feelings towards this ending... words will never be able to describe my love for Lara Jean. Her family, her friends, Peter," Condor wrote on Instagram.

"Words will never be able to describe the long nights on set, where it would suddenly hit me, like a ton of bricks, that I was getting the honor of portraying a girl so fiercely determined in love, who represents strength in softness. Words will never be able to describe my gratitude to YOU, for loving her as much as I do," she continued.

Condor closed her emotional farewell message by thanking Lara Jean from the bottom of her heart because she made her "feel like the luckiest girl alive. "

This is not the only time Condor became emotional over the movies. On Aug. 22, she tweeted that she avoided eye contact during filming for the final scene of the franchise so she would not cry.

Condor reprises her role as Lara Jean and Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky in both sequels. Filming for the second installment titled, "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," started in March and ended in May. It's slated for release on Netflix on Feb. 12, 2020. The final film, "To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean," reportedly began filming in July and wrapped up in September. Netflix has yet to announce its release date.