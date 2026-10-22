Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey has died aged 37, prompting tributes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. Mahomes recalled seeing Bailey in the locker room after joining Kansas City, an encounter that made the jump from college football to the NFL feel real.

Bailey spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Chiefs before finishing his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons. The team remembered him as an 'excellent teammate, generous man, and kind soul' following news of his death on Tuesday, 20 October 2026.

Patrick Mahomes Shares Emotional Memory of Allen Bailey

Mahomes recalled his rookie season in 2017, when he entered the Chiefs' locker room and encountered Bailey, whose imposing build left a lasting impression.

'I stepped in the locker room to see Allen Bailey and I'm like this isn't the Big 12 anymore', Mahomes recalled, describing the moment as surreal. He said he tells the story every year, particularly to quarterbacks entering the NFL.

Mahomes also described Bailey as one of the team's 'glue guys', explaining that he made plays and helped everything function even when he was not the most prominent player on the roster. He expressed sympathy for Bailey's family following news of his death.

Andy Reid Remembers Bailey's Character

Reid described Bailey as one of his favourite players and expressed sadness at his death.

'Way too young, obviously. One of my favourite players. Great kid. Just sorry to see that happened to him', Reid said.

The coach also recalled Bailey's interest in the outdoors and hunting before praising his toughness on the field. Reid said Bailey was 'dirty tough' and gave an honest effort on every snap, offering a personal picture of the defensive end beyond his statistics.

The Chiefs also issued a statement remembering Bailey as an 'excellent teammate, generous man, and kind soul', while extending thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

What Is Known About Bailey's Death?

According to reports, Bailey's brother, Alford Bailey Jr., said Bailey's wife found him dead at their home in Florida on Tuesday, 20 October.

His family reportedly believes he died of natural causes. However, no official cause of death has been announced, and the family's belief should not be presented as a confirmed medical finding.

Bailey's NFL Career and Legacy

Kansas City selected Bailey in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft after his college career with the Miami Hurricanes. He played for the Chiefs from 2011 to 2018 before joining Atlanta in 2019, spending his final two NFL seasons with the Falcons.

Bailey appeared in 133 regular-season games, recording 22 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, 40 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles, according to Reuters. He also recorded seven fumble recoveries. He appeared in six playoff games for Kansas City, recording 10 tackles and two sacks. His imposing physique earned him the nickname 'The Hulk'. He started 70 games across his regular-season career.

Away from football, Bailey founded the Allen Bailey Foundation to support Georgia's youth through academic and athletic development. The organisation says it works with families in McIntosh, Glynn and Camden counties.