Fabricated photographs purporting to show Tobey Maguire kissing Ice Spice at his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer's wedding have fuelled online speculation, but the alleged encounter did not happen. The images were shared by Buzz Crave, an X account that identifies its content as parody and satire. There is no credible evidence that Ice Spice attended the 10 October ceremony in Hawaii. Maguire did officiate Meyer's marriage to music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi, but the images linked the genuine event to earlier speculation about the actor and rapper.

The Dude Humor Report's Instagram post also described the images as fabricated. Comments included disbelief and Spider-Man jokes.

Tobey Maguire and Ice Spice Kiss Photos Debunked

The fabricated images purportedly showed Maguire and Ice Spice kissing during Meyer's wedding celebrations. They were not genuine photographs of the ceremony. A Community Note on the original X post reportedly clarified that Ice Spice was not at the wedding and that the images were fabricated.

The wedding was real, but the images were not evidence of an encounter. There is no credible evidence that Ice Spice attended or kissed Maguire there.

What Really Happened at Jennifer Meyer's Wedding?

Maguire officiated Meyer's marriage to Ogunlesi on 10 October at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. He presided over the ceremony as his former wife married the music executive. The wedding was genuine, but it provides no evidence for the alleged kiss.

Meyer described Maguire's decision to officiate as 'so perfectly us', according to reports about the ceremony. Her comment reflected the personal significance of his role without supporting the separate claim about Ice Spice.

Why Tobey Maguire and Ice Spice Were Linked

The fabricated wedding claim appears to have drawn on separate speculation from July, when Maguire and Ice Spice were photographed together at Michael Rubin's White Party in the Hamptons. Those were genuine photographs from a separate event, and they prompted online claims that the pair had kissed. The pictures did not conclusively establish that they had.

A representative for Ice Spice disputed the romantic interpretation, saying the pair had been talking and sharing a vape. Neither the genuine White Party photographs nor the fabricated wedding images establish that Maguire and Ice Spice are romantically involved.

Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire's Relationship History

Maguire and Meyer married in 2007 after meeting in 2003. They announced their separation in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in September 2026. They share two children.

Maguire's role in Meyer's wedding reflected their continuing family connection. That history should not be confused with the fabricated claim about Ice Spice.

How Social Media Reacted to the Fake Photos

The supplied comments showed a mixture of disbelief and humour. One user wrote, 'No spider man no!!!!', while another identified the image as 'AI'. Others questioned whether the woman pictured resembled Ice Spice. Individual comments cannot establish the scale of the reaction or prove that artificial intelligence was used.

The claim linked the genuine wedding to earlier speculation about Maguire and Ice Spice. The alleged kiss was fabricated, and Ice Spice's attendance at Meyer's wedding is unsupported.