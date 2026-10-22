Taylor Swift has recalled George Strait's understated sense of humour and the emotional moment Shania Twain told her she was doing a great job. The singer shared both memories in a MySpace post after the 2008 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. In an article published on 21 October 2026, American Songwriter revisited Swift's account of meeting the two country music stars early in her career.

Taylor Swift Praises George Strait's Sense of Humour

Swift recalled speaking to Strait backstage at the 2008 CMA Awards in Nashville, where she was preparing to present the Best New Artist award.

'He's so incredibly cool. So down-to-earth and funny', she wrote.

She then highlighted a quality she felt deserved recognition: 'I think it should be known that George Strait has an awesome, dry, subtle sense of humour'.

Swift's words were a personal impression of Strait, not a claim that he had revealed a secret or delivered a particular joke.

The meeting followed an earlier professional connection. Swift had opened for Strait on several dates during his 2007 North American tour, before she became an international pop star. She later performed his song 'Run' at the ACM Artist of the Decade All-Star Concert, another public tribute to the country singer.

Why Shania Twain Made Taylor Swift Cry

Swift's most emotional memory involved Twain, whom she credited with inspiring her to pursue music.

'But the real moment that brought on this wave of gratitude was when Shania Twain HERSELF walked up and introduced herself to me', Swift wrote.

She praised Twain as 'the most impressive and independent and confident and successful female artist to ever hit country music', showing how much the singer meant to her.

The encounter became even more meaningful when Twain told Swift she wanted to meet her and say she was doing a great job. Swift also commented on Twain's appearance: 'She was so beautiful, guys. She really IS that beautiful'.

Swift admitted she was 'completely star struck'. After Twain walked away, she realised she had forgotten to bring her camera.

'Then I cried', she wrote.

The encounter meant more to Swift than simply meeting a celebrity. Twain's success had helped inspire her ambitions, and her unexpected encouragement made the exchange especially memorable. For a young performer still finding her place in the industry, the praise came from someone whose career she had long admired.

Taylor Swift Reflects on Her Country Music Roots

Swift's post also described what the evening meant to her as a country music fan.

'You know, last night made me feel really great about being a country music fan in general', she wrote.

She continued: 'Country music is the place to find reality in music, and reality in the stars who make that music'.

Swift praised the kindness, goodness and honesty she associated with the performers she admired, qualities she said helped define the country music community.

'I'm proud to sing country music, and that has never wavered', she added.

Her recollections offered a glimpse into her early career, highlighting her admiration for established performers and the encouragement she received from artists whose work had influenced her.