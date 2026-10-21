Kylie Jenner's $50 million (£37.6 million) Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra has become the subject of a claim that a Turkish businessman bought the diamond-encrusted creation as a gift for his wife. Turkish news outlet Haberler reported the allegation on 20 October, but its report did not identify the businessman or provide independently verifiable evidence of the alleged transaction. Victoria's Secret had not confirmed the claim, leaving the reported purchase unverified.

The allegation emerged two days after Jenner wore the creation at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on 18 October. Developed in collaboration with luxury jeweller Jacob & Co., the bra attracted attention for its precious stones and reported valuation. However, its $50 million worth does not establish how much a buyer may have paid.

Turkish Businessman Allegedly Bought Kylie Jenner's Fantasy Bra

Haberler reported that an unnamed Turkish businessman had allegedly purchased the Fantasy Bra to give to his wife. However, the publication did not name an original source for the purchase claim or provide transaction records, a buyer's statement or other independently verifiable evidence in its report.

The outlet also acknowledged that Victoria's Secret had not confirmed the allegation. Other coverage repeating the claim would not, by itself, establish that a sale occurred.

It remains unclear whether the businessman made an offer, completed a purchase or took ownership of the piece. The reported gift should therefore be treated as an allegation rather than a confirmed transaction.

Inside Jenner's $50 Million Fantasy Bra

The Fantasy Bra was created in collaboration with Jacob & Co. and features 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond at its centre. The central stone was reported to be worth $22 million (£16.5 million), making it one of the most valuable elements of the design.

Fifteen craftspeople spent more than 1,000 hours creating the piece. It weighs approximately four pounds and incorporates gold into its elaborate construction. Its reported $50 million valuation makes it the most expensive Fantasy Bra in Victoria's Secret history.

The craftsmanship helps explain the reported valuation, which reflects the elaborate jewellery creation rather than a verified sale price. The available purchase report does not establish that the alleged businessman paid $50 million or any other amount.

Why Jenner Wore the Fantasy Bra

Jenner made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut on 18 October, wearing the diamond-encrusted bra with white feathered wings and a sheer miniskirt. Her appearance marked the Fantasy Bra's return to the runway for the first time since 2018.

Created with Jacob & Co. for the show, the design brought Victoria's Secret's high-jewellery tradition back to the runway. Jenner's appearance placed one of the event's most valuable creations at the centre of its 2026 presentation.

Has Victoria's Secret Confirmed the Reported Sale?

Haberler's report did not establish that Victoria's Secret had confirmed a purchase, and it provided no independently verifiable details about the alleged buyer or transfer of ownership.

Until further evidence emerges, the claim that a Turkish businessman bought the Fantasy Bra for his wife remains unverified. Jenner's runway appearance, the bra's reported valuation and the allegation of a private sale remain separate matters, with no verified evidence establishing that ownership has changed hands.