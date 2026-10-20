North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in state-media photographs after unverified social media claims alleged that he had died from a brain haemorrhage. On 20 October 2026, state media reported that Kim visited the 2026 National Garment and Footwear Exhibition in Pyongyang the previous day. Neither his alleged death nor any operation has been independently verified.

The photographs show Kim touring the exhibition with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, and wife, Ri Sol Ju, according to state media. They were released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA); independent journalists were not present to verify the event. The appearance challenges the death rumours but cannot establish Kim's medical condition.

What Sparked the Kim Jong Un Death Rumours?

Wanjun Xie, who identifies himself as chairman of the Chinese Democratic Party, alleged that Kim suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage, lost consciousness and was transferred to Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing, where he died. Yonhap News Agency reported the claims on 20 October, noting that no evidence had been provided.

Xie also claimed Kim's body had been secretly returned to North Korea and his death concealed. Yonhap reported allegations of a haemorrhage, transfer and death, but did not establish that Kim underwent surgery. Other outlets covered the Beijing treatment rumours, but available reporting does not confirm an operation. South Korean diplomatic and security officials told Yonhap they had heard nothing to support the death claims.

Claims of 9,000 Chinese Troops Sent to North Korea

Xie separately alleged China had sent 9,000 troops to Pyongyang to stabilise Kim Ju Ae's position amid succession concerns. He also claimed the People's Liberation Army's Northern Theatre Command had been placed on heightened alert, with leave restricted and personnel recalled.

Neither the alleged deployment nor the military measures have been independently confirmed. The allegations do not establish that Kim died, received treatment in Beijing or underwent surgery.

Has Kim Yo Jong Taken Control of North Korea?

Xie claimed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, had taken control instead of Kim Ju Ae. North Korean authorities have not announced a leadership change, and no independently verified evidence shows Kim Yo Jong has replaced her brother.

On 19 October, state media reported Kim Yo Jong's remarks on possible military countermeasures against South Korea, including tactical weapons near the southern border and a possible resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts towards Seoul. Her comments do not confirm a change in leadership.

What Do the New Photographs Show?

The images show Kim inspecting displays at the 2026 National Garment and Footwear Exhibition. One shows him examining pink children's shoes held up by Ju Ae; other images show his daughter and wife accompanying him. KCNA reported that the exhibition took place on 19 October and featured more than 70,700 clothing items and 170,000 pairs of shoes. The figures came from state media and have not been independently verified.

The photographs do not confirm whether Kim received treatment before the exhibition or rule out every health-related allegation. Their publication date does not independently verify when they were taken. Kim's health and succession have also drawn scrutiny in previous reporting.

The alleged medical emergency, death, troop deployment and leadership takeover remain unverified.