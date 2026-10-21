Hunter Schafer has explained why she chose bottom surgery after years of exploring her gender identity, describing how her understanding of queerness evolved as she considered how she wanted to live.

The 27-year-old Euphoria actress revealed that she underwent gender-affirming surgery in December 2025. 'I just had bottom surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much', Schafer said in an interview published on 19 October 2026.

Her decision followed years of embracing a gender-expansive understanding of herself and trying to make her previous body work for her. However, she eventually found that her philosophical ideas about queerness did not always align with her everyday experiences or how she wanted to present herself.

Why Hunter Schafer Chose Bottom Surgery

Schafer said she had long embraced the gender-expansive part of herself because she thought there was something 'cool and badass' about making her previous body work for her. She also explored queerness as a way of understanding identity, possibility and self-discovery.

However, she repeatedly encountered a mismatch between the theoretical idea of a queer utopia and the world she experienced, including how she personally wanted to show up in it. That tension helped explain why her earlier approach no longer felt right for her.

Medical transition ultimately became the right decision for Schafer. Her account highlights how she weighed her philosophical understanding of gender against her own experience and personal needs. She described a decision shaped by how she wanted to live, rather than suggesting that one approach should apply to everyone. Transgender people have different experiences of their identities and may make different decisions about medical transition.

How Schafer Describes Her Gender Identity

Schafer also spoke about how her understanding of herself had developed over time. 'I'm a woman. I'm a girl', she said.

Her statement came as she reflected on the relationship between queerness as an idea and its application in everyday life. While she had spent years exploring a gender-expansive perspective, she described a more settled understanding of her identity.

Her comments provide context for her decision without suggesting that her earlier exploration was a mistake. Instead, Schafer's account shows how her understanding of herself developed through experience and reflection, helping her determine what felt right for her.

Why Schafer Decided To Share Her Surgery Publicly

Schafer explained that she considered sharing the news because of the tension between reality and ideology. 'Maybe it's a good thing to share, for the tension I was talking about between those two worlds [reality and ideology]', she said before revealing the surgery.

Her explanation connected the personal disclosure to the wider questions about gender that had shaped her reflections, rather than treating the procedure as an isolated announcement.

What Schafer Said About Her Recovery

Schafer described a restricted recovery period after the procedure. She rented a larger apartment and had friends and family visit while she spent much of her time lying down.

'I think my limit was 150 steps per day, which is nothing', she said, describing how limited her movement was during recovery.

Her account offered a glimpse of the practical demands following the procedure, alongside her positive assessment of the outcome. Schafer's disclosure centred on why the decision felt right for her after years of exploring her identity, rather than presenting surgery as a universal choice for transgender people.