Kendall Jenner's absence from the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has fuelled speculation that her partnership with rival lingerie brand Intimissimi may have played a role. However, Jenner also missed the 2024 and 2025 shows, before her latest autumn campaign, and neither brand has confirmed a contractual conflict. The model last walked for Victoria's Secret in 2018, leaving the reason for her continued absence unclear.

Kendall Jenner's Intimissimi Deal Raises Questions

Jenner is the face of Intimissimi's Ultralight with Cashmere collection for the autumn season, according to the brand's official UK website. The campaign promotes its lingerie and clothing range, placing her in a commercial partnership with a brand that operates in the same market as Victoria's Secret.

The overlap has prompted questions about whether her professional commitments could affect her participation in Victoria's Secret events. However, the fact that both companies sell lingerie does not establish a contractual conflict.

Although exclusivity provisions can feature in modelling agreements, no publicly available evidence cited in the reporting establishes that Jenner's Intimissimi contract restricts her from working with Victoria's Secret. Neither brand has confirmed that such a restriction exists or influenced the model's absence.

Why Jenner Has Missed Three Consecutive Shows

Jenner made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2015, returned in 2016 and walked again in 2018. She did not participate in the 2024 or 2025 editions, making the 2026 event her third consecutive absence. This timeline is significant because her break from the runway began before her latest Intimissimi campaign.

Victoria's Secret announced its model line-up ahead of the 18 October show in Los Angeles, and Jenner was not included. Her absence was therefore apparent before the event rather than the result of a reported last-minute withdrawal.

Her wider career also offers context. ELLE reported in 2025 that Jenner had discussed potentially pursuing interior design and was not a frequent runway model. However, this does not establish why she has not returned to Victoria's Secret.

Jenner's Debut Puts Her Sister's Absence in Focus

Kendall's absence attracted additional attention because her younger sister Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret runway debut on 18 October, wearing the brand's $50 million (£37.3 million) Fantasy Bra, created in collaboration with Jacob & Co.

The sisters' contrasting appearances put their fashion careers in the spotlight, but Kylie's participation does not establish why Kendall was absent or indicate that the two had different contractual arrangements.

Has Jenner Explained Her Victoria's Secret Absence?

Coverage by ELLE and Harper's Bazaar did not establish a public explanation from Jenner for missing the 2026 show. Her previous absences also remain unexplained in the cited reporting.

The available reporting does not establish that Jenner's Intimissimi agreement prevented her from walking for Victoria's Secret. Without a direct statement or evidence of a relevant contractual restriction, attributing her absence to the deal would go beyond what is known.

Her history of missing the past three shows and her reported interest in pursuits outside runway modelling provide additional context, but neither establishes a definitive reason. The connection between her Intimissimi campaign and her absence from Victoria's Secret therefore remains unconfirmed.