Fancy sipping wine in the Italian Alps while renovating your dream home—all funded by the government? It might sound too good to be true, but Italy is dangling a tempting offer in front of foreigners: up to €100,000 (£85,000) to move to the northern region of Trentino. However, before packing your bags, be warned—this idyllic relocation scheme comes with several strings attached.

As reported by CNN, the initiative is part of a wider effort to tackle Italy's plummeting birth rate and rapidly ageing population. With the backing of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the government is hoping that fresh faces can breathe life into abandoned towns and revive local economies.

The Trentino Dream—And Why It's on Sale

Tucked between Austria and Switzerland, the Trentino region is famed for its Alpine views, charming villages, and the majestic Dolomites, including the iconic Marmolada, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its capital, Trento, offers a picturesque mix of cobblestone streets and Renaissance architecture, blending rustic tranquillity with a dash of cosmopolitan flair.

While undeniably beautiful, Trentino—like much of rural Italy—has been losing residents at an alarming rate. The region's president, Maurizio Fugatti, has allocated €10 million (£8.6 million) to fund this experimental scheme across 33 towns, calling it a way to 'strengthen social cohesion', according to The Independent.

But as with most government grants, there are rules—and quite a few of them.

What's the Catch?

To qualify for the full €100,000, applicants must meet three key requirements:

The money isn't yours to spend freely. At least €20,000 (£17,000) must be used to purchase an abandoned home, while the remaining €80,000 (£68,500) is reserved for renovations. The total cost of works is capped at €200,000 (£170,000) to ensure you don't pour in too much personal cash. You must commit for a decade. Grantees are required to live in the renovated property for a minimum of 10 years, or rent it out at a moderate rate. Failing to do so may result in having to repay the grant. Locals need not apply. Anyone already living in the region or those aged over 45 are ineligible, as the programme is geared towards building a new, younger population from outside.

Italy's Population Problem

At the heart of this initiative lies a stark demographic reality: Italy is ageing fast and having fewer children. As Time Out reports, the country's median age is 48.7, the highest in Europe, and fertility rates have plummeted from 2.66 in 1964 to just 1.24 in 2022, according to World Bank data.

Only 370,000 babies were born in Italy in 2024—a 35.8% drop from 2008 and the lowest since the country unified in 1861. In a Guardian article, journalist Tobias Jones revealed:

'An astonishing 70.5% of 18- to 34-year-old Italians still live with their parents—an effective contraceptive if ever there was one.'

Even more startling is the fact that Italy is the only European country where the average salary has declined since 1990—by 2.9%, according to data from Openpolis. With economic insecurity and rising living costs, many Italians feel they simply cannot afford children.

A Government Torn Between Nationalism and Necessity

The contradiction is hard to ignore. Prime Minister Meloni, known for her nationalist and anti-immigration stance, has reduced taxes on baby formula and nappies in a bid to encourage more births among Italians. But those measures haven't worked. Now, her government is turning to foreigners—a move at odds with its own anti-migrant rhetoric.

As locals continue to rail against mass tourism and migration, the government's pivot to international applicants for rejuvenating rural towns feels ironic at best. While new residents are expected to bring investment and vibrancy, critics argue that Italy's deeper social issues—like stagnant wages, lack of affordable childcare, and gender inequality—need to be tackled first.

A Growing Trend Across Italy

This isn't the first time Italy has offered cut-price living to lure in outsiders. In recent years, towns like Penne in Abruzzo and Sant'Elia a Pianisi in Molise launched the famous €1 home schemes. Although the houses cost less than a cup of coffee, buyers had to place a refundable deposit—€5,000 (£4,403) in Sant'Elia and €2,000 (£1,700) in Penne—and commit to substantial renovations.

These schemes gained traction globally, even drawing in remote workers and retirees from the UK, US, and Australia. But the Trentino initiative ups the ante by actually offering money—not just cheap homes—in exchange for commitment and long-term residency.

Will It Work?

With Italy's population set to shrink by one-fifth by 2050, schemes like this are more than just quirky headlines—they're a fight for survival. Yet whether these initiatives can truly revitalise ageing communities or simply become feel-good PR stunts remains to be seen.

The real test will be whether new residents choose to stay beyond the mandatory ten years and whether local economies can sustain them. Without broader policy changes to address economic hardship and family support, Italy's demographic crisis may continue to deepen—despite the lure of Alpine bliss and government-backed renovation budgets.

For now, though, one thing is clear: if you've ever dreamed of living in a historic Italian hamlet, this might be your golden opportunity—just be ready to pick up a paintbrush and commit for the long haul.