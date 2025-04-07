A significant shift in UK border policy means millions of foreign visitors must now apply for a new electronic travel permit — known as an ETA — before entering the country. Originally launched on 8 January 2025 for non-EU citizens, the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme has now been extended to include EU citizens from 2 April 2025. This new requirement affects anyone wishing to enter the UK for short stays under six months — whether for tourism, business, family visits or transit.

The ETA is designed to enhance border security while streamlining entry for eligible travellers. It costs £10, and from 9 April 2025, the price will increase to £16.

What Is an ETA and Who Needs One?

An Electronic Travel Authorisation is not a visa, but a mandatory travel permit for citizens of certain countries who previously didn't require a visa to visit the UK. It allows multiple entries over a two-year period or until the applicant's passport expires, whichever comes first. Travellers must apply before arriving in the UK, ideally at least three days in advance of travel.

As clarified by the UK government, those entering for work or study, or intending to stay longer than six months, must still apply for a relevant visa. ETA holders are also not permitted to work, live, or get married in the UK unless covered under a specific visa scheme.

You do not need an ETA if you are:

A British or Irish citizen

A visa holder

A resident with valid permission to live, work or study in the UK

Travelling on a British overseas territories citizen or British National (Overseas) passport

Living in Ireland and travelling from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, or the Isle of Man

Affected Countries: Who Must Apply?

Nationals from over 90 countries must now apply for an ETA. These include most European nations, as well as countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. A full list is available via the UK government's official ETA page.

For example, travellers from Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, and other Schengen area nations — who previously could enter visa-free — are now required to apply. As Majorca Daily Bulletin reported, this rule applies even to infants and children.

ETA also applies to transiting passengers, provided they must go through UK border control. Airside transits — which don't require leaving the terminal — are exempt at select airports such as Heathrow Terminal 4 and Manchester. Here is a full list of the countries that need to apply:

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

Austria

The Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belgium

Belize

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Israel

Japan

Kiribati

Kuwait

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao Special Administrative Region

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Federated States of Micronesia

Monaco

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Norway

Oman

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Samoa

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Switzerland

Tonga

Tuvalu

United Arab Emirates

United States

Uruguay

Vatican City

How to Apply and What You'll Need

Applications can be made via the UK ETA mobile app or through the official government website. Applicants will need:

A valid passport

A recent digital photo

Payment of the £10 fee (or £16 from 9 April)

Most applications are processed within three working days, though quicker decisions are possible. If no red flags appear, the authorisation is granted automatically. If flagged, the application is forwarded to an immigration officer for further review.

Once granted, the ETA is electronically linked to your passport. If you obtain a new passport during its two-year validity, you'll need to reapply.

It's worth noting that approval does not guarantee entry. Travellers must still pass through UK border control, either by speaking with a Border Force officer or using an ePassport gate.

Key Differences Between ETA and EU Travel Schemes

The UK's ETA should not be confused with the EU's own travel systems.

The Entry/Exit System (EES) is an automated tracking system being rolled out across the EU and Schengen Area, expected to come into effect in October 2025, as noted by Metro. It will record details like passport data, biometric information and travel dates, replacing traditional passport stamps.

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will follow in late 2026. It will require UK citizens and other non-EU nationals to apply for a visa waiver before visiting EU countries. The fee is expected to be €7 (£6), significantly lower than the US ESTA.

Under EES, data will be retained for three years, making future travel to EU countries smoother for repeat travellers.

Why This Matters for UK and EU Travellers

The introduction of the ETA aligns the UK with other nations like the US and Canada, which already require pre-authorisation for visa-free travel. It also serves as a post-Brexit shift in immigration control, replacing the more relaxed movement previously granted to EU nationals.

Travellers from the EU now face a more structured entry system, with applications required even for short tourist trips. As highlighted by Metro, it's a major adjustment for the 38 million tourists who typically visit the UK each year.

Final Reminders Before You Travel

Apply for your ETA at least three days before travel

Don't rely on third-party websites that may charge more

Keep in mind the ETA price increases from £10 to £16 on 9 April 2025

Ensure your passport is valid for the duration of your travel

An ETA is valid for two years or until your passport expires

As travel rules tighten across Europe and the UK, it's essential to stay informed and prepared. The ETA may be a minor hurdle for some, but failure to obtain it could mean being turned away at the gate.