Millions of Travellers Now Need a £10 Permit to Enter the UK — Here Are the New Rules
A significant shift in UK border policy means millions of foreign visitors must now apply for a new electronic travel permit — known as an ETA — before entering the country. Originally launched on 8 January 2025 for non-EU citizens, the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme has now been extended to include EU citizens from 2 April 2025. This new requirement affects anyone wishing to enter the UK for short stays under six months — whether for tourism, business, family visits or transit.
The ETA is designed to enhance border security while streamlining entry for eligible travellers. It costs £10, and from 9 April 2025, the price will increase to £16.
What Is an ETA and Who Needs One?
An Electronic Travel Authorisation is not a visa, but a mandatory travel permit for citizens of certain countries who previously didn't require a visa to visit the UK. It allows multiple entries over a two-year period or until the applicant's passport expires, whichever comes first. Travellers must apply before arriving in the UK, ideally at least three days in advance of travel.
As clarified by the UK government, those entering for work or study, or intending to stay longer than six months, must still apply for a relevant visa. ETA holders are also not permitted to work, live, or get married in the UK unless covered under a specific visa scheme.
You do not need an ETA if you are:
- A British or Irish citizen
- A visa holder
- A resident with valid permission to live, work or study in the UK
- Travelling on a British overseas territories citizen or British National (Overseas) passport
- Living in Ireland and travelling from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, or the Isle of Man
Affected Countries: Who Must Apply?
Nationals from over 90 countries must now apply for an ETA. These include most European nations, as well as countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. A full list is available via the UK government's official ETA page.
For example, travellers from Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, and other Schengen area nations — who previously could enter visa-free — are now required to apply. As Majorca Daily Bulletin reported, this rule applies even to infants and children.
ETA also applies to transiting passengers, provided they must go through UK border control. Airside transits — which don't require leaving the terminal — are exempt at select airports such as Heathrow Terminal 4 and Manchester. Here is a full list of the countries that need to apply:
- Andorra
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- The Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Belize
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Israel
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao Special Administrative Region
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Monaco
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Norway
- Oman
- Palau
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- United Arab Emirates
- United States
- Uruguay
- Vatican City
How to Apply and What You'll Need
Applications can be made via the UK ETA mobile app or through the official government website. Applicants will need:
- A valid passport
- A recent digital photo
- Payment of the £10 fee (or £16 from 9 April)
Most applications are processed within three working days, though quicker decisions are possible. If no red flags appear, the authorisation is granted automatically. If flagged, the application is forwarded to an immigration officer for further review.
Once granted, the ETA is electronically linked to your passport. If you obtain a new passport during its two-year validity, you'll need to reapply.
It's worth noting that approval does not guarantee entry. Travellers must still pass through UK border control, either by speaking with a Border Force officer or using an ePassport gate.
Key Differences Between ETA and EU Travel Schemes
The UK's ETA should not be confused with the EU's own travel systems.
The Entry/Exit System (EES) is an automated tracking system being rolled out across the EU and Schengen Area, expected to come into effect in October 2025, as noted by Metro. It will record details like passport data, biometric information and travel dates, replacing traditional passport stamps.
The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will follow in late 2026. It will require UK citizens and other non-EU nationals to apply for a visa waiver before visiting EU countries. The fee is expected to be €7 (£6), significantly lower than the US ESTA.
Under EES, data will be retained for three years, making future travel to EU countries smoother for repeat travellers.
Why This Matters for UK and EU Travellers
The introduction of the ETA aligns the UK with other nations like the US and Canada, which already require pre-authorisation for visa-free travel. It also serves as a post-Brexit shift in immigration control, replacing the more relaxed movement previously granted to EU nationals.
Travellers from the EU now face a more structured entry system, with applications required even for short tourist trips. As highlighted by Metro, it's a major adjustment for the 38 million tourists who typically visit the UK each year.
Final Reminders Before You Travel
- Apply for your ETA at least three days before travel
- Don't rely on third-party websites that may charge more
- Keep in mind the ETA price increases from £10 to £16 on 9 April 2025
- Ensure your passport is valid for the duration of your travel
- An ETA is valid for two years or until your passport expires
As travel rules tighten across Europe and the UK, it's essential to stay informed and prepared. The ETA may be a minor hurdle for some, but failure to obtain it could mean being turned away at the gate.
