OpenAI is preparing to let ChatGPT grow up with an 'adult mode', but not in the way many users might expect.

ChatGPT confirmed the new feature this week, and it's planned for release in the first quarter of 2026, pending the success of a new AI-driven age prediction system. Fidji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of Applications, said the feature will only be available to verified adult users. However, she declined to detail exactly what the experience will include, according to TechRadar.

While rumours are on whether the new mode will allow explicit content, OpenAI executives have suggested the change is about something far broader: control, customisation, and legal responsibility in an increasingly regulated AI landscape.

Age Prediction as a Gatekeeper

Unlike traditional websites that rely on self-reported age confirmations, OpenAI is attempting a more ambitious approach. The company is testing an age-prediction model that tries to predict whether a user is under 18 based on conversational behaviour, language patterns, and context. The system is currently being trialled in select countries.

The stakes are high. A system that wrongly categorises minors could expose OpenAI to legal consequences, while misclassifying adults could frustrate users already critical of ChatGPT's restrictive tone.

OpenAI appears willing to take that risk to avoid accusations of negligence in an era where AI tools are no longer passive platforms but interactive companions. Despite popular assumptions, OpenAI leadership has denied the idea that adult mode is primarily about sexual content.

CEO Sam Altman has instead hinted that the change may unlock discussions currently restricted for being insufficiently 'family-friendly,' including nuanced conversations around sexuality, mental health, relationships, and controversial social topics.

For years, users have complained that ChatGPT errs on the side of excessive caution, sometimes refusing benign or educational prompts. Adult mode may allow OpenAI to loosen those constraints, but only for users deemed mature enough to handle them.

A Response to Legal and Ethical Pressure

Earlier this year, OpenAI faced renewed scrutiny after a wrongful death lawsuit alleged that ChatGPT provided harmful guidance to a teenager, reports MSN. Although the company disputes the claims, the case raised concerns about AI's emotional influence on vulnerable users.

In response, OpenAI tightened parental controls and introduced stricter age-based content infrastructure that will now double as the platform's path to adult mode.

The move also comes as governments worldwide draft new regulations around online age verification and AI safety. By proactively building age-aware systems, OpenAI may be positioning itself as a compliant partner rather than a reactive defendant.

Altman has acknowledged that earlier versions of ChatGPT suppressed expressive and creative behaviours. Adult mode could restore some of that personality by allowing adults greater freedom in tone, creativity, and emotional depth.

From a commercial standpoint, adult mode could also serve as a premium differentiator. As AI assistants become more personalised, users increasingly expect control over how their digital counterparts behave.

An adult-only tier could encourage subscriptions while keeping OpenAI's default experience conservative enough for schools, families, and regulators.

If successful, ChatGPT's adult mode could set a new trend for the broader industry, signalling that the future of AI lies in segmented responsibility, such as a dedicated adult mode.