Apple TV users around the world were left frustrated on 12 December after the streaming service appeared to suffer a widespread outage, triggering thousands of complaints and preventing viewers from accessing new content.

Many users reported being met with a blunt 'couldn't connect' error message, leaving them unsure whether the issue lay with Apple's servers or their own internet connection.

According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, reports of Apple TV problems began to rise sharply at around 7:17 P.M. EST.

At the peak of the disruption, more than 4,500 users had logged issues, with the majority citing server connection problems rather than app crashes or login failures.

Apple TV Outage Reports Spike Suddenly

Downdetector data showed a rapid surge in complaints within a short time frame, a pattern typically associated with platform-wide service disruptions.

Users across multiple regions reported similar problems, suggesting the issue was not isolated to a single country or network provider.

Most reports were categorised as server-related, indicating that Apple TV was struggling to maintain connections rather than individual devices failing to load content.

How is it affecting you? #AppleTvDownhttps://t.co/wiYYG7XtP6 — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 13, 2025

'Couldn't Connect' Message Leaves Users Confused

For many users, the most frustrating part of the outage was the error message itself. The 'couldn't connect' alert led some to believe their home internet had failed, prompting repeated attempts to restart routers, modems and Apple TV devices.

However, similar complaints emerged from users on different internet providers and across various devices, including Apple TV hardware and the Apple TV app on Roku. This overlap suggested the problem was unlikely to be caused by local network issues.

Viewers Turn to Social Media as New Episodes Are Missed

As the outage continued, social media platforms quickly filled with complaints from viewers unable to stream content.

As reported by Hindustan Times, several users took to social media to complain about Apple TV being down, with many noting they could not watch the new episode of Pluribus as a result.

Several users said the timing was particularly frustrating, as they were attempting to watch the latest episode of Pluribus shortly after its release.

One user wrote that Apple TV went down just as they were about to start the new episode, while others questioned whether the service was down for anyone else.

Some tagged Apple TV directly, expressing anger after waiting a week for new content only to be met with connection errors.

There were also reports of Apple TV not working on specific networks, with some users tagging their internet service providers while others noted problems accessing the app through third-party platforms.

Is Apple TV Down or Is It Your Internet?

While Apple TV users are often advised to check their home connections when streaming fails, the scale and consistency of reports pointed towards a service-side issue.

During the outage, many users confirmed that other apps and online services continued to work normally, further suggesting their internet connections were not to blame.

In situations like this, individual troubleshooting steps may have limited effect, as the underlying issue typically requires intervention from the service provider.

What Users Can Try While Issues Persist

Apple TV users experiencing a 'couldn't connect' error are generally advised to restart their Apple TV device, router and modem, and ensure all devices are connected to the same network.

Forgetting and reconnecting to WiFi, as well as checking for software updates, can also help resolve minor connectivity problems.

However, when outages are widespread, these steps may not restore access until Apple resolves the issue on its end.

No Official Word From Apple Yet

As of the time of writing, Apple had not publicly commented on the Apple TV outage or explained the cause of the disruption.

It remains unclear what triggered the sudden spike in connection problems, and there has been no official timeline shared for a full resolution.

Until Apple addresses the issue, users encountering the 'couldn't connect' message may have little choice but to wait for service to stabilise, particularly if similar problems continue to appear across multiple networks and devices.