Amazon is preparing to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs in what could become its largest round of redundancies to date. The move marks a significant restructuring for one of the world's most influential technology companies, coming as the wider tech sector recalibrates after years of rapid hiring.

The reductions are expected to begin before the end of October and will mainly affect office-based staff across non-frontline divisions. They form part of a broader plan to streamline operations and reshape Amazon's corporate structure following an intense period of expansion during and after the pandemic.

Executives have previously cited 'pandemic over-hiring' and rising costs as factors behind earlier job cuts. Analysts now say the scale and timing of this latest round suggest a deeper strategic shift towards automation, efficiency and tighter cost control within the e-commerce and cloud computing group.

Pandemic Hiring Boom Reversed

Amazon's global workforce stands at about 1.55 million people, although only around 350,000 hold corporate or office roles. Sources familiar with the matter say the cuts are expected to start during the week of 28 October 2025 and will focus on non-frontline teams. The move is part of efforts to reduce spending after a period of aggressive hiring during the pandemic, according to Reuters.

Chief executive officer Andy Jassy has reportedly described the layoffs as part of an attempt to simplify internal structures, quicken decision-making and accelerate the use of artificial intelligence and automation across the business.

Which Roles Are Most at Risk

While Amazon has not published a breakdown of the roles affected, reports suggest that several divisions are under review. Analysts believe as much as 15 per cent of human resources positions could be cut, particularly within the People Experience and Technology unit, The Guardian reported.

Operations, devices and services teams, which support Amazon's hardware and after-sales departments, are also expected to be reduced. Within Amazon Web Services (AWS), staff in marketing, training, certification and support may face cuts as growth slows compared with competitors.

The initiative is also expected to target layers of middle management, with the company seeking to cut bureaucracy and increase accountability. Managers have reportedly received internal training on how to communicate the changes. Some staff who have not complied with Amazon's return-to-office policy may also be affected.

Amazon layoffs aren’t just about robots in factories, it’s about middle managers and those with rote jobs being replaced with AI faster than we expected



NO ONE IS COMING TO HELP YOU — YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!



BECOME A FOUNDER, DO A STARTUP WITH THE SMARTEST TWO PEOPLE YOU KNOW —… https://t.co/RJRHJL8Xix pic.twitter.com/PP8Tidb0Ba — @jason (@Jason) October 27, 2025

Comment

by u/pandawork from discussion

in Layoffs

Comment

by u/pandawork from discussion

in Layoffs

Amazon just announced the largest layoff in its history — 30,000 employees, both administrative and operational — all to be replaced by AI.



Here’s the pattern:

• 2022: 10,000 laid off after COVID boom.

• 2023: 18,000 more — restructuring for efficiency.

• 2024: Hundreds… pic.twitter.com/qRUZTVT6sR — Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) October 27, 2025

$AMZN cuts 30,000 jobs starting tomorrow, its largest layoff ever.

The new “Blue Jay” robots could replace 600,000 warehouse workers next. pic.twitter.com/4omoSZDBMk — Mike Toney-Hoffman (@MikeMKTs) October 27, 2025

Strategic Shift

The latest redundancies signal a transition from rapid expansion to efficiency and cost discipline. Internal programmes designed to identify and remove inefficiencies have been cited as the backdrop for the restructuring.

Automation and artificial intelligence are becoming increasingly central to Amazon's long-term plans, according to the New York Post. Jassy has previously said advances in generative AI could reduce the size of the company's corporate workforce over time.

Despite the reduction in permanent roles, Amazon still intends to hire about 250,000 seasonal workers for the holiday period, suggesting that the cuts are structural rather than operational.

Future of Amazon's Workforce

Amazon's decision to remove up to 30,000 corporate roles, almost 10 per cent of its office staff, marks a key moment in its shift from growth to consolidation. Although the company remains a dominant force in e-commerce and cloud computing, its focus has turned towards efficiency, automation and leaner structures.

For employees in human resources, devices, operations and management, the changes point to a more selective future for white-collar work at the firm. Amazon's move follows similar actions across the tech industry as companies adjust to slower growth and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence tools.