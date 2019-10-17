Skydio, a California-based company, has created a self-flying drone that can stay in the air, almost 24/7. How it functions is that it has a docking system, which the drone can return, to recharge its batteries and take flight again.

"The Skydio 2 Dock brings together the most advanced autonomous drone in the world with a compact, lightweight, and accessible dock solution. It fits in a carry-on suitcase, can be set up in minutes, and uses the proven Skydio Autonomy Engine to intelligently accomplish complex tasks," the company stated in a post announcing the launch on social media site Medium.

It can also run with very minimal human intervention. It is an ideal drone for companies who want their drone airborne at all times. A company like Amazon, whose business model is based on timely deliveries, has great utilisation for this drone since it can deliver multiple times in a duration.

Two or more such drones can provide true 24/7 presence since one will stay airborne, while the other completes its one-hour charge cycle.

The company has also showcased the capabilities in a YouTube video. The dock is attached to a box that transfers data through Ethernet or Wi-Fi. It tracks the location of the dock using visual and inertial navigation. According to the company, the dock can easily fit inside a carry-on suitcase.

The company claims that the device can be flown out of the box with minimum set up needed.

Apart from delivery operations, one aspect where it can be the most useful is search and rescue operations in case of natural disasters. It can help all-night security patrols with data so that they can concentrate their capabilities in the right space.

The company is yet to declare the price of the drone but has told The Verge that it may launch the product in the first half of 2020.

The real challenge is drone regulations. Currently, no country has drone laws that allow them to operate freely while not endangering safety and security. The technology is in place, but its utilisation will depend on both national and international regulators.