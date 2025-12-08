Andrew Windsor is reportedly delaying his departure from Royal Lodge, with insiders stating that he has no plans to leave his Windsor residence before February 2026.

Despite legal pressure from King Charles III to vacate the property, the former Duke of York is apparently relying on administrative delays and practical impediments to remain there.

Palace Growing Frustrated With Andrew's Delay

Andrew's refusal to give up Royal Lodge is causing patience to run low in palace circles, according to royal sources. It is claimed that King Charles made his intentions clear by issuing his brother with formal instructions to surrender the lease and move.

As the process continues, royal analysts claim that Andrew is 'kicking his heels'. While notices were sent last autumn, enforcement appears to be hindered by existing agreements that allow him to remain until 2026 if he chooses. Andrew signed a 75-year lease with the Crown Estate, a public corporation, in 2003.

According to insiders, the king is eager to end this chapter discreetly but firmly. However, Andrew's unwillingness to relocate has turned a personal family matter into yet another ongoing royal issue.

'Logistical Nightmares' Cited as Official Reason

According to sources, the delay is due to logistical reasons rather than blatant disobedience. Andrew has accumulated the belongings of a 30-room home after more than 20 years at Royal Lodge, making the move a significant undertaking.

The Sandringham property designated for him is not yet prepared for full-time stay, according to palace officials. They say it takes careful preparation to downsize from a large Windsor estate to a smaller Norfolk property. According to reports, King Charles III will privately finance his new residence. The Sandringham property is one of the residences on the king's private Sandringham estate, which is not held by the Crown Estate.

However, critics of the royal household are still not convinced. According to one insider, Andrew is slowing down the process by 'leaning on every technical step available,' using practicality as a cover for hesitation.

Royal Lodge: More Than Just a Home

For Andrew, Royal Lodge represents his prior position within the monarchy in addition to being a place of residence. Before scandal caused him to resign from public office, the Windsor estate served as a symbol of his prestige for many years. Sarah Ferguson is also anticipated to leave, perhaps to a separate, modest home.

According to sources, Andrew's fall from royal life would end in his departure from the Lodge. He might be able to maintain his dignity and sense of relevance if he stays there for as long as is permitted by law.

However, palace aides contend that delaying the action will only heighten tensions. Delay appears to them more as a rejection of reality than as a necessity.

Christmas Complications Loom

The royal family's yearly Christmas traditions could become more difficult if Andrew stays at Royal Lodge. Although Andrew is not expected to be invited, the king usually hosts the family's get-together at Sandringham.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, his daughters, are apparently in a difficult situation. Both women are eager to keep their status within the wider royal fold, but they remain close to their father. Although they might go to Sandringham for the public festivities, the issue of how to assist Andrew in private is still unanswered, according to one source who called their situation 'deeply awkward.'

Delay as Strategy, Say Insiders

Andrew's gradual departure is seen by some royal observers as a deliberate action rather than a blip. He avoids a hasty departure and keeps some influence over the story of his eviction by extending the timeline.

Since he is legally permitted to stay in Royal Lodge until the end of 2026, Andrew has considerable leverage. According to palace insiders, he is fully aware of this and has no intention to move quickly. He may lawfully remain until October 2026 because he presented the required 12 months notice to vacate the lease on Oct. 30.

For King Charles, the circumstance highlights how challenging it is to strike a balance between institutional responsibilities and family commitment. Although the relocation is inevitable, it seems Andrew plans to depart only when he finds a time suitable for him, not a day sooner.