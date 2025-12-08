The Duchess of Sussex is facing renewed scrutiny regarding her relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, as conflicting reports emerge about whether she has contacted him following emergency surgery.

While a spokesperson for the Duchess insists that an outreach attempt was made, her half-brother and sources close to Mr Markle have publicly denied that any contact has occurred, creating a fresh wave of controversy surrounding the family feud.

Meghan Markle's 'PR Disaster'

Broadcaster Dan Wootton amplified the family's denial on social media, refuting reports that the Duchess had reconciled with her father.

'Thomas Markle's family [tells] me there has been no contact between Meghan and her father following his leg amputation,' Wootton wrote.

He quoted a source reportedly close to Thomas Sr who confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex has not reached out to the Markle patriarch yet.

'He's heard nothing and her PR are full of s**t,' the source said.

Wootton concluded his post on X with, 'Another PR disaster for the nastiest Duchess in history.'

A Father's Public Plea

Thomas Sr also denied the correspondence, by asking his daughter to see him 'one more time before I die.' Thomas Sr told the Mail on Sunday that he wanted to meet Prince Harry and his grandkids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, before 'it's too late.'

Hospital staff in the Philippines, where Mr Markle underwent the amputation, also corroborated the family's claims. One source said Thomas Sr is a 'VIP patient,' so they would know if Meghan had called the hospital.

'We were all confused when we saw the story that the Duchess had reached out to her dad. As far as we are aware, it didn't happen. We would love to see the duchess here in the Philippines!' the insider said.

What's the Truth?

Despite the denials, a spokesperson for the Duchess insists an attempt was made. Her spokesperson told People that she 'reached out' to her estranged dad on the same day she learned about his condition via email.

The representative noted that Meghan's email 'did not generate an error or bounce-back notification', suggesting the message was successfully delivered. The Duchess is reportedly trying to obtain updated contact information, which is more challenging since he does not have his phone.

However, a news outlet noted that the Duchess allegedly sent the email to an address her father 'hasn't used for at least five years'. People close to Thomas Sr also reportedly told the outlet that 'he never uses email'. This discrepancy lies at the heart of the dispute: was it a genuine attempt to connect through outdated means, or a performative gesture for public relations?

Netizens React Strongly To Meghan's Silence

Wootton's post sparked a flurry of reactions. Many slammed Prince Harry's wife for her silence and lack of action despite the dire condition of her father.

One user said Meghan 'could at least lend a hand.' Another said the royal should demonstrate the 'compassion in action' she and Prince Harry often preach, adding that 'compassion begins at home'. The commenter insisted the former actress should at least ensure her father receives proper care, and they would only believe her claims of outreach once they saw a concrete effort from her end.

Meanwhile, others also defended the Duchess, arguing she hasn't been on speaking terms with her father due to past actions. The X user questioned the need for Markle to reach out to a father who had 'sold her to the British media'. This sentiment was echoed by several commenters who maintained that Thomas Sr's actions over the years had contributed to the estrangement.

However, criticism remained dominant across the discussion threads. A particularly emotional post came from a user who shared their own grief over losing a parent, calling Meghan 'evil' for not contacting her father while he was still alive.

