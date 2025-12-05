Prince Andrew is reportedly refusing to hand over Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis amid claims King Charles is preparing to reclaim the dogs from his disgraced brother. The potential custody battle over Muick and Sandy has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the ongoing tensions between the brothers.

According to journalist Rob Shuter, the King is 'preparing to seize' the late Queen's corgis because he 'no longer believes his disgraced younger brother is capable of caring for them.' Palace insiders reportedly told Shuter that Charles has become 'deeply unsettled' by the deteriorating situation at Royal Lodge, where the dogs have lived since the Queen's death in September 2022.

Andrew, however, is 'flat-out refusing' to give up the dogs, creating what insiders describe as a potential 'full-scale royal showdown.'

Andrew Too 'Demoralised' to Walk the Corgis

Reports emerged in late 2024 that Andrew had stopped walking the corgis himself and had delegated the task to palace staff. According to The Sun, an insider said the former Duke of York is 'so down and demoralised he hasn't even been able to get himself motivated to take the dogs for a walk.'

'He used to do it regularly but recently he can't even bring himself to go out,' the source added.

The reports prompted royal commentator Charles Rae to brand Andrew's behaviour 'absolutely ridiculous' on GB News, accusing him of acting 'like a spoiled brat who has just thrown his toys out of the pram.'

Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, share custody of the two corgis and five Norfolk terriers, requiring daily exercise for a total of seven dogs. Ferguson has been far more visible in caring for the animals, regularly posting updates about them on Instagram.

Why the Queen's Corgis Matter

Queen Elizabeth II's love of corgis was legendary. She owned more than 30 of the breed throughout her 70-year reign, and the dogs became synonymous with her image. The monarch received her first corgi, Susan, in 1944 and maintained descendants of that dog until 2018.

Muick and Sandy were gifted to the Queen in 2021 by Andrew and his daughter Princess Beatrice to lift her spirits during the COVID-19 lockdown. After the Queen's death, the dogs were entrusted to Andrew and Ferguson at Royal Lodge.

Sarah Ferguson has spoken publicly about her bond with the corgis, even claiming the late Queen communicates with her through them. 'I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go "woof woof" and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me,' she said at an event in May 2025.

Palace Confirms Corgis Will 'Remain With the Family'

Amid Andrew's eviction from Royal Lodge and the stripping of his remaining royal titles, Buckingham Palace confirmed to The Independent that 'the corgis will remain with the family.' However, the palace did not specify which family member would have primary custody.

The uncertainty has been compounded by reports that Andrew and Ferguson will no longer live together once they vacate Royal Lodge. Andrew is expected to relocate to a property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, while Ferguson is reportedly making separate arrangements.

A royal insider told Shuter that the Queen 'was ferociously protective of those dogs' and 'would never have wanted them left solely with Sarah.' The King is reportedly exploring 'formal channels to reclaim the corgis as part of the Crown's living legacy.'

What Happens Next

The fate of Muick and Sandy remains uncertain as the royal family navigates Andrew's continued fall from grace. For Andrew, the corgis represent one of his few remaining connections to his mother's legacy. Their potential loss would mark yet another humiliation following his ousting from royal duties over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and allegations of links to an alleged Chinese spy.

For now, the dogs remain at Royal Lodge with Andrew and Ferguson. But with the former Duke's eviction looming and King Charles reportedly determined to ensure a stable home for his mother's beloved pets, a resolution to this royal dog drama appears far from settled.