The latest release of Jeffrey Epstein-related court documents has made one thing unmistakably clear: the era of automatic deference to British royalty no longer applies in either the legal or public arena.

The US District Court for the Southern District of New York, under Judge Loretta Preska, has begun unsealing more than 20,000 pages of material tied to long-running civil actions, including the Ghislaine Maxwell defamation case.

Among those most directly affected is Andrew Windsor, formerly the Duke of York, whose association with Epstein continues to generate global pressure. Despite Buckingham Palace formally stripping him of his titles and duties, the court filings ensure he remains under scrutiny as a private citizen.

The continuous fallout from the Epstein file dump has been decisive, solidifying the view that the legal and moral repercussions for associates of the disgraced financier transcend national borders and hereditary privilege.

Unsealed Testimony Brings Old Allegations Back Into Focus

The documents, released in phases starting in November 2025, revisit previously reported claims and introduce new details drawn from sworn statements. Among them is testimony from Johanna Sjoberg, who alleged under oath that Andrew touched her breast during a photograph taken at Epstein's Manhattan property in 2001. According to her deposition, she was sitting on his lap while he posed with a 'Spitting Image' puppet of himself.

The material released, stemming primarily from a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, brought previously reported allegations back into sharp public focus and introduced new details under oath.

Andrew has categorically denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, and no criminal charges have ever been brought against him. The unsealed material also includes flight logs and references to his continued contact with Epstein in 2010 after the financier's first conviction — documents that do not prove wrongdoing, but reinforce the factual record of their association.

These filings now form part of a permanent public archive that intensifies scrutiny irrespective of royal status. The sheer breadth and formality of the unsealed court record act as a non-negotiable register of his proximity to the scandal.

The End of the 'Royal Carve-Out'

The central premise of the scandal's evolution has been the institution's stripping away of Andrew Windsor's protective 'Royal carve-out'. King Charles III's decision to formally remove all of his brother's remaining titles, including the style 'Prince' and 'His Royal Highness', effectively transformed Andrew into a private citizen named Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. This institutional act, often described as a move to save the monarchy's reputation, ensures that any future legal or criminal investigation, particularly across the Atlantic, would treat him no differently than any other civilian.

This severance has left the Royal acutely exposed to any potential further co-operation requests from US authorities regarding the wider Epstein network, ensuring he remains a 'Sitting duck' for legal pressure and public opinion.

Legal analysts note that, should US authorities pursue further cooperation or clarification requests relating to the Epstein network, Andrew would be treated no differently from any other private individual. With public opinion firmly shaped by the unsealed testimony, he remains, as one constitutional scholar described, 'a private citizen with public-scale consequences'.

Financial Fallout, Reputation Damage and Royal Eviction

The consequences extend beyond legal exposure. Andrew paid an estimated £10 million settlement to Virginia Giuffre in 2022, without admitting liability, in an attempt to draw a line under the civil litigation. Instead, the file dump has revived global discussion and hardened public perception.

Most recently, King Charles III confirmed Andrew's removal from Royal Lodge, the Windsor residence he occupied for decades. Though framed as a practical restructuring of royal estates, the eviction is widely interpreted as symbolic — an outward signal that the monarchy has entirely severed ties with its public identity.