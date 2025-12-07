The royal rivalry between Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, has now intensified to a spectacular new level—a celebrity arms race.

According to an exclusive source, the Duke of Sussex is locked in fierce competition with the future King, and his latest target is none other than global pop icon, Jennifer Lopez. Not only is Harry, 41, hoping to secure her attendance at an upcoming Invictus Games event, but he is also reportedly 'very starstruck' by the 56-year-old singer.

The pressure on Prince Harry to attract A-list celebrity talent to his flagship Invictus Games foundation has intensified dramatically, driven, ironically, by the success of his older brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge, 43, has successfully leveraged his profile to secure major names for his Earthshot Prize, most recently reeling in figures like Robert Irwin as an ambassador. For Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games since 2014, watching this success has created an undeniable competitive fire.

'The Spare author is very competitive, so seeing his older brother Prince William reel in all these big names for his charity has lit a fire under him,' the insider claimed.

This drive has led Harry to embark on a concerted effort to leverage his existing contacts book, reaching out to every high-profile name he has a connection to. However, one name stands out above all others, both for the commercial good of the charity and for his own personal excitement.

'He's reaching out to everyone that he's got a connection to, it's not just Lopez that he's trying to lure in,' the source shared. 'But no doubt she's the most thrilling prospect for him because he's very starstruck by her.'

Prince Harry's Starstruck Plea: A 'Phenomenal' Boost For Invictus

For Prince Harry, securing Jennifer Lopez would be far more than a simple celebrity photo opportunity; it represents a fundamental step in elevating the global profile of the Invictus Games.

The foundation, which 'offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (WIS)', relies heavily on high-impact media attention and celebrity endorsements to draw in vital funds and maintain visibility.

The source was clear on the high value of a potential appearance: 'If the Duke of Sussex, 41, can land her [Lopez] to make an appearance at an Invictus event, it would be phenomenal for the charity and a thrill for him too.'

This pursuit is a potent demonstration of how the Sussexes—Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44—have embraced the Hollywood method of fundraising and profile management since moving to California.

Aligning the dignity of the Invictus Games mission with the glamour of a global superstar like J-Lo is seen as essential for cutting through the noise in the crowded US media market.

For Harry, who is no stranger to the spotlight, the added 'thrill' of meeting someone he admires so deeply only adds personal motivation to the mission.

The Royal Rivalry: How Prince William's Success Lit A Fire Under Prince Harry

The simmering tensions between the two sons of King Charles III have morphed from emotional grievances into a professional charity rivalry, where star power translates directly into media coverage and, crucially, donations.

The Duke of Sussex is determined not to let his brother's Earthshot Prize dominate the global conversation, seeing it as a direct challenge to his own philanthropic legacy.

This determination to 'one-up' his sibling has given the pursuit of Jennifer Lopez an added layer of psychological importance. The groundwork for the collaboration has, fortunately, already been laid. Harry and Meghan had dinner with the singer a number of years ago, a crucial fact that gives the Duke a direct line of contact.

In February 2020, Page Six reported that Harry and Meghan went on a double date with the singer and her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, in Miami. The meeting was reportedly a great success. An insider told the outlet at the time that 'Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner.'

The interaction was warm enough for Lopez to extend a private, personal invitation: 'J-Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex's house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids.'

That past history of shared meals and mutual admiration is now being strategically leveraged by the Duke of Sussex. If he can turn that friendly social connection into a professional endorsement, it would not only provide a massive boost to the Invictus Games but would also mark a significant, competitive win over his brother Prince William, in the celebrity race for global attention.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez for comments.