It is a fact that when tech companies release new software versions, there is bound to be some bugs, glitches, and vulnerabilities in tow. Therefore, that is where patches and security upgrades come in. These are small tweaks released by developers ideally to address all the reported issues. Right now, there are only two mobile phone operating systems that dominate the market -- iOS and Android. Security experts are reporting that those who are on handsets using the latter are at risk of several flaws that are yet to be fixed by a software update

While both are technically powerful platforms, Apple has the advantage of pushing out updates in a timely manner that encompasses the entirety of its mobile devices. Google, due to reasons out of their control, is notorious being late in this aspect.

In contrast, for consumers who want to be on the priority list for these patches, a requirement is to own a Pixel device. The latest Android security patch was released on December 5, as indicated by PhoneArena and not all devices have them installed.

iOS problems, on the other hand, are a lot easier to patch out since Apple is exclusively in control over the hardware and software. The thing is, Google is freely distributing Android for users and manufacturers, which can be customised for various functionalities and features.

Each brand normally adds its own distinct enhancement to the operating system, which is why security updates are not pushed out equally in time for all mobile devices that use the platform. Among the threats involved is malware that can give hackers access to the camera app and remotely take photos and videos without the user's knowledge.

Then there's another one that gives attackers a backdoor to the Rich Communication Services (RCS) feature of Android messaging. Owners might be fooled into divulging their passwords, PIN and other confidential information.

Then there's "StrandHogg" a malware that can disguise as a legitimate app, which upon activation will request for certain permissions. Upon approval of the users, the hackers can follow-up various phishing methods to trick users into sharing private data. Until all Android smartphone manufacturers start seeding the December security update, owners remain at risk.