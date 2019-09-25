Andy Murray defeated Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1 in the Zhuhai Championship's Round-of-32 in China. After emerging as the winner, Murray expressed his joy by saying that this victory is one of the best that he has ever had.

Murray's Zhuhai Championship victory marked his first singles event win since he came back to the court after undergoing a hip surgery. Since January, this is Murray's first singles victory at the tour level.

Last month, Murray lost to Sandgren in North Carolina. His victory in China is a marked improvement. After he beat the world number 69, will face Australian Alex de Minaur in the second round of the tournament. De Minaur is currently ranked 31.

According to the BBC, Murray said, "In some ways, it's one of the best wins that I've had. Not in terms of just getting through that today, but everything that's gone into getting back to this point."

The former world number one is currently ranked number 413. His latest victory in the tennis court came after a tight fight that lasted 2 hours and 41 minutes. His victory was hard-earned. The deciding set saw a glimpse of the old Murray that his fans love.

Earlier this year during the Australian Open, Murray had expressed his concerns regarding his recurring hip injury. He even went on to say that the injury might force him to retire from the professional tennis arena. Now that he is back with a bang, his retirement thoughts would hopefully go to rest for now.

Significantly, Murray underwent a resurfacing surgery to ease his pain. Other athletes who had undergone the same surgery could never make it back to the professional tennis court. With his latest achievement, Murray seems to have achieved the impossible.

In his interview after the match, Murray admitted that he went through a rough patch. Speaking of his injuries, the Scot even said that he wasn't sure whether he could continue any further in the professional arena. He wasn't confident about his career's sustainability. When asked about his win in China, Murray looked hopeful about continuing his positive performance in the near future.