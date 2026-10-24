'He knows he needs someone who is tough, who is smart, who understands his policies, who is loyal, and who can go out there and put up a fight,' she said.

Kelly's experience and familiarity with Trump's administration could make her a contender.

However, Trump has not publicly confirmed Kelly as his next press secretary, and the White House has not announced a permanent successor.

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly has emerged as a possible replacement for Katie Zacharia following her abrupt departure in October 2026. The former beauty queen is among the names being discussed for President Donald Trump's next press secretary, although no official appointment has been announced.

The speculation follows a turbulent period for the White House communications team. Karoline Leavitt stepped down in August to spend more time with her children, while Zacharia's appointment reportedly lasted just five days. Kelly's experience in Republican politics has since placed her under renewed scrutiny.

Anna Kelly's Photos Reveal Her Journey From Beauty Queen to White House

Anna Kelly grew up in Fairfax, Virginia, before moving to Alabama in 2014 to attend Auburn University. She graduated in 2017 with a political science degree and a minor in community and civic engagement.

She later earned a master's degree in political management from George Washington University in 2019.

Before entering the White House, Kelly competed in beauty pageants. She was crowned Miss State Fair of Virginia in September 2018, earning the title for 2019.

Her pageant platform, 'End the Apathy Epidemic,' encouraged young Americans to become more politically engaged.

'My generation stands in an incredible position of power,' Kelly told the Fairfax Times.

'In today's polarised political climate, it is our job to step up to the plate and work to ensure the government we receive is a good one.'

Away from politics, Kelly maintains a relatively private personal life. She occasionally shares photographs of her foster dogs and adopted one named Remi in 2022.

How Anna Kelly Built Her Career in Republican Politics

Kelly began working in political communications in 2018, eventually holding positions with Wisconsin's Republican Party and the Republican National Committee.

She also worked with Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden before becoming the RNC's national press secretary in Washington.

In January 2025, she joined Trump's White House communications team, working closely with Leavitt.

Their professional relationship developed into a friendship, which Kelly acknowledged when Leavitt announced her move to Fox News.

'Everyone knows she is tough and smart, but she is also kind, funny, and just a great person. It's been a blessing to be on her team, but even more so to be her friend,' Kelly wrote on X.

Kelly has also become a familiar administration spokesperson on television, frequently defending Trump's policies and political record.

Could Anna Kelly Become Trump's Next Press Secretary?

Kelly's name has attracted attention following Zacharia's departure on 16 October, which came after criticism of her first White House briefing.

Trump reportedly encouraged Zacharia to reconsider the position after she faced intense media scrutiny.

Leavitt subsequently outlined what the president needed from his next spokesperson.

'He knows he needs someone who is tough, who is smart, who understands his policies, who is loyal, and who can go out there and put up a fight,' she said.

Kelly's experience and familiarity with Trump's administration could make her a contender.

However, Trump has not publicly confirmed Kelly as his next press secretary, and the White House has not announced a permanent successor.