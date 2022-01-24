FC Barcelona has suffered yet another major injury blow. Wonderkid Ansu Fati suffered a relapse of his hamstring injury, and will likely miss the rest of the 2021-22 campaign. Amid the heartbreaking situation, the 19-year-old took to social media to share a message to his fans.

In the post, Fati shared a photo of himself which was taken as he was walking off the pitch in San Mames during Barcelona's match against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey last week. He covered his face with his shirt as he attempted to hide his tears from view.

In the caption, he wrote, "Unfortunately I am having to live the worst part of football, but I will never give up! Thank you very much for your messages of support and love! NEVER GIVE UP."

¡Por desgracia me está tocando vivir la peor parte del fútbol, pero nunca me rendiré! ¡Muchas gracias por vuestros mensajes de apoyo y cariño!

It is a dire situation indeed, with the player having come on as a substitute against Athletic Club because he was supposedly being eased back into action after having suffered relapse after relapse of previous injuries.

According to a statement by Barcelona, "Tests carried out on the first team player Ansu Fati on Friday confirmed that he has a proximal tendon injury in the hamstring of his left leg. In the coming days the treatment to be carried out will be decided."

Fati and his family reportedly met with the club's medical team and coaching staff on Saturday to discuss the pros and cons of surgery. The club is keen on having the player go under the knife, but Fati is afraid of being sidelined again for an extended period.

It may be remembered that he picked up a knee injury early in the 2020-21 season, and was sidelined until September 2021. He was out for nearly a year due to complications during his treatment. After a short-lived comeback, he picked up a hamstring injury in November. He was out for another two months before returning and picking up this latest blow.

He has only managed to play 10 times this season, but has already made a huge impact with 5 goals.

There is no doubt that Fati is an extremely talented player, and youth is on his side. However, this latest injury could mean that he would be out for almost two full seasons. He had just signed a new long-term deal with Barcelona, and this is not the way they want his career to progress.

Fati thinks there were misakes made during his treatment in the past and does not want to go under the knife again. A decision will reportedly be made on Monday, and it remains to be seen if Fati will be able to recover and fulfill his potential and live up to the number 10 shirt that he is wearing.