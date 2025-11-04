Police are investigating whether the knife attack that left 11 people injured aboard a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train in Cambridgeshire was part of a wider pattern of violence — potentially linked to a string of earlier incidents in Peterborough.

Anthony Williams, 32, appeared in court on Monday charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm, and two counts of possession of a bladed article following the stabbing spree aboard the 18:25 LNER service from Doncaster to London King's Cross.

Investigators are reviewing whether Williams — who is also charged with an additional count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article for a separate incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London early on Saturday — may have been involved in three other knife-related incidents in Peterborough in the 48 hours before the train attack.

The Three Peterborough Incidents Under Review

According to Cambridgeshire Police, the incidents under review occurred on Friday, 31 October, and the morning of Saturday, 1 November. The first involved reports of a man seen carrying a knife inside a barbershop in Fletton, which was not immediately attended to by officers. A second incident followed later that same evening when a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Peterborough. The teenager sustained minor injuries and was discharged from hospital shortly after treatment.

A third sighting was reported on Saturday morning — again at the same barbershop — where the alleged perpetrator was still believed to be present. Officers arrived within 18 minutes but were unable to locate the suspect. Police have since referred their handling of the earlier incidents to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for review.

The LNER Train Attack

The train attack unfolded on Saturday evening after the service passed through Peterborough. Witnesses said a man began stabbing passengers indiscriminately, prompting calls to emergency services at 19:39 GMT. Armed officers boarded the train at Huntingdon minutes later, detaining Williams and recovering a knife at the scene.

Among those injured was Scunthorpe United footballer Jonathan Gjoshe, who underwent surgery after suffering a deep cut to his arm, and another passenger, Stephen Crean, who said his hand was 'sliced' while trying to disarm the attacker.

British Transport Police confirmed that five victims remain hospitalised, with one rail staff member still in critical but stable condition.

Before the train rampage, Williams is alleged to have attacked another victim in London. Police said a man suffered facial injuries at Pontoon Dock DLR station at around 00:46 on Saturday morning. The incident led to an additional attempted murder charge being filed against him.

Ongoing Investigation

Williams, who is of no fixed address, was remanded in custody following his appearance at Peterborough Magistrates' Court and will next appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 1 December.

Authorities are continuing to investigate whether the Peterborough knife reports, the DLR station assault, and the Huntingdon train attack form part of a single, continuous rampage.

As the investigation deepens, questions are being raised about whether earlier warnings — including the barbershop sightings — could have been crucial in preventing one of the UK's most disturbing public attacks in recent years.