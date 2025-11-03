A failed asylum seeker allegedly raped a woman twice near Charing Cross station after using a translation app to threaten her on 20 September 2025. Moustafa Elbohy, 31, an Egyptian national who arrived by small boat in June 2025, faces charges including rape and sexual assault following the early-hours attack on a city worker returning from a night out.

The incident, captured on CCTV, has ignited fury over migrant crime in London amid rising small boat arrivals and asylum backlogs.

The station encounter: From query to coercion

The victim, trying to get home from a work night out with colleagues, approached Elbohy and his friends at Charing Cross station in the early hours of 20 September 2025. It is claimed the woman asked what language they were speaking, as Elbohy, unable to speak English, requested her name and began shouting.

As she attempted to board her train, Elbohy is claimed to have put his arm around her and led her out of the station. He then used a translation app on his phone to tell her: 'I want to f**k you.' The woman reported that the failed asylum seeker ripped her clothes off and raped her on a nearby rooftop.

The alleged attack took place on a nearby rooftop, with the entire sequence allegedly recorded on CCTV. Elbohy, housed in a taxpayer-funded hotel after his dinghy crossing, had his asylum claim rejected the previous month. He faces additional charges of possessing cannabis.

Court appearance: Remand amid mental health pleas

Elbohy appeared at Westminster magistrates' court on 29 October 2025, speaking only to confirm his name and age with an Arabic interpreter's aid. He entered no plea and was remanded in custody for Southwark crown court on 26 November 2025. Defending solicitor Nimrah Ashraf argued for bail: He suffers from claustrophobia which will naturally be a problem within the prison environment. He gets extremely anxious.

She added he has depression and insomnia. Magistrate Simon Mansfield JP refused: The seriousness of the allegations (means) we do not believe there are any measures that can be taken which can satisfy us to grant bail. As Elbohy was led away, he screamed: 'I will not be able to sleep in prison. I will die. Put me in a hospital or anywhere else.'

The Egyptian, who applied for a UK visa in 2017 but was rejected, is considering an asylum appeal despite the charges. The victim escaped by climbing a wall and called a friend; they reported to Charing Cross police station. Edward Hobden posted on X: 'Explain why we should import more of this vileness then. There's enough of already. Yet, every day, we import more.'

Explain why we should import more of this vileness then. There's enough of already. Yet, every day, we import more.https://t.co/jEs3JWGBkg — Edward Hobden (@EdwardHobden) October 31, 2025

Broader backlash: Asylum system under fire

Matt Goodwin posted on X: 'An Egyptian illegal migrant, Moustafa Elbohy, who arrived on a small boat & is living in a taxpayer-funded hotel allegedly raped a woman in Charing Cross. He needed a translator. His lawyer said he should get bail as he's 'claustrophobic'. Get these people out of our country.'

The government spent nearly a third less on hotels to house asylum seekers between April 2024 and March 2025. Britain spent around £108 million ($166 million) a month on housing asylum seekers in hotels in 2024/25. The number of asylum applications increased to 88,700 in the year to June 2025, relating to 111,100 people.

There were 85,112 asylum applications relating to 109,343 people in the UK in the year to March 2025. Metropolitan Police confirmed the rooftop assault followed the station interaction, with forensics aiding the probe.