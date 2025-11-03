London Bridge station was evacuated on Monday evening following reports of a man behaving suspiciously aboard a train arriving from St Albans. The incident prompted a swift response from British Transport Police, who halted the train and cleared several platforms while conducting a full search.

Police Respond to Suspicious Behavior

According to British Transport Police, officers were called around 6:30 p.m. on November 3 to investigate reports of a man acting suspiciously on a Thameslink service. The train was stopped at London Bridge station, where police carried out a precautionary search of both the train and the platform.

While no individual matching the reported description was found, authorities confirmed that CCTV enquiries are ongoing. Police later stated they were satisfied there was no threat to the public, and the station was deemed safe for travel.

Platforms Evacuated, Services Disrupted

During the investigation, passengers were evacuated from platforms four and five, with some reports indicating movement from platforms six and seven as well. Social media posts captured the moment police ushered commuters off the platforms, and some users claimed to have seen armed officers and sniffer dogs on site. These details remain unconfirmed by official sources.

Thameslink issued a statement acknowledging the incident and apologizing for the disruption. 'We are aware that London Bridge station was evacuated for a short period of time,' the operator said. 'We confirm that the station has re-opened for safe travel through this station.'

National Rail reported delays across multiple routes, including services between Bedford, Gatwick Airport, Brighton, Cambridge, Luton, and Rainham. Passengers were advised to check journey planners and station boards for updated information. Thameslink later confirmed that services were no longer affected as of 9:02 p.m.

No Threat Found, Station Reopened

Southern Rail also issued a statement confirming that police had declared it safe to travel through London Bridge. While some trains experienced altered calling patterns, the station resumed normal operations later in the evening.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police emphasized that the response was precautionary and that public safety remained the top priority. 'Officers are satisfied there is no risk to the public,' the statement read.

✅Following reports of suspicious activity, police checks have been completed and services are no longer being affected.



If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be eligible for delay repay.



You can make a claim here 👇https://t.co/WxPaQiBDgv — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) November 3, 2025

Public Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

The incident sparked concern among commuters and social media users, many of whom shared footage and updates as events unfolded. Police have not released further details about the individual reported or the nature of the suspicious behavior. CCTV analysis is ongoing, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

As of Monday night, London Bridge station had fully reopened, and train services were operating normally. Authorities have urged passengers to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity to transport staff or police.

The incident serves as a reminder of the rapid response protocols in place across the UK's transport network and the balance between caution and continuity in public safety operations.