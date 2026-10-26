Anthropic's IPO filing discloses computing and infrastructure commitments, with substantially all of the remaining spending expected between 2031 and 2045. The aggregate commitment figure is redacted, leaving investors to assess the company's disclosed obligations alongside estimates published before the filing.

The S-1 registration statement, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 26 October 2026, comes as regulators examine how electricity infrastructure costs should be allocated as data centres and other large energy users expand.

Anthropic's Computing Commitments Extend Through 2045

The filing says some of Anthropic's aggregate committed spending is expected before 31 December 2030, with substantially all of the remainder falling between 2031 and 2045. However, the relevant aggregate dollar amount is redacted, preventing investors from seeing a single total for those commitments in that disclosure.

MarketWatch estimated on 26 October that Anthropic's AI infrastructure arrangements could involve up to $807 billion in potential spending. Its calculation draws on arrangements involving technology and infrastructure providers, but the figure is not a total disclosed by Anthropic in the public S-1. It combines commitments and potential spending with different terms, so it should not be treated as a definitive measure of fixed contractual liabilities.

Reuters reported on 29 September that Anthropic expected to spend at least $518 billion over a decade, based on an earlier confidential prospectus. Reuters said about 80% of that spending was non-cancellable or payable regardless of actual usage. The estimate reflects an earlier disclosure and a different reporting basis, so it is not directly interchangeable with MarketWatch's later calculation.

Electricity Costs Put Data Centre Expansion Under Scrutiny

Long-term computing capacity requires physical infrastructure, including data centres and the electricity needed to operate them. As demand grows, new facilities can require grid connections, network upgrades and additional generation. How those costs are allocated can affect infrastructure developers, utilities and electricity customers, although the effects vary by location and market conditions.

On 18 June 2026, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued show-cause orders to all six regional grid operators under its jurisdiction, seeking explanations for or reforms to rules governing connections for data centres and other large electricity users. The action reflects wider scrutiny of grid access and cost allocation; it does not establish that Anthropic's commitments have increased household electricity bills.

Anthropic Pledges to Cover Certain Electricity Costs

Anthropic said in February that it would cover 100% of the grid upgrades needed to connect its data centres. It also pledged to bring new electricity generation online and reduce power use during peak demand.

Where new generation is unavailable, Anthropic said it would work with utilities and experts to estimate and cover price effects driven by demand from its operations. It is still exploring approaches for computing capacity leased from existing data centres, so the pledge should not be interpreted as covering every facility or all electricity costs associated with the company's operations.

Revenue Growth Comes With Significant Infrastructure Expenses

Anthropic reported revenue of $16.286 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2026, compared with $1.163 billion in the same period a year earlier. Compute and infrastructure expenses reached $8.945 billion, while the company recorded a net loss of $80.748 billion.

The net loss included a $72.388 billion fair-value change associated with convertible notes, derivative liabilities and simple agreements for future equity. The change primarily reflected the increased fair value of outstanding convertible notes as Anthropic's valuation rose; it was not a measure of infrastructure cash spending.

Anthropic's operating loss was $693 million, and it reported $131.651 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of 30 June 2026.

The financial disclosures show the scale of Anthropic's growth and infrastructure expenses, but they do not by themselves establish that the company cannot meet its commitments.

With the aggregate commitment figure redacted, investors must weigh the filing's disclosures against external estimates as Anthropic prepares for its proposed Nasdaq listing under the ticker ANT.