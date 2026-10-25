The Pentagon is preparing US military bases to meet a reported 90-day self-sufficiency requirement as it strengthens power supplies and supply chains against prolonged disruption.

Under FORTRESS America, announced by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on 30 September 2026, every major military installation in the United States is intended to generate power independently of the civilian grid. Internal Pentagon documents reviewed by Fox News Digital describe a requirement for major installations in the continental United States to sustain essential operations independently for at least 90 days.

Fox News Digital framed the plan against the possibility of a major war disrupting power grids and supply chains. Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell told the outlet that the next conflict would likely be fought on multiple fronts and warned that global supply chains could break during a major war. The public FORTRESS announcement, however, presents a broader resilience strategy rather than identifying global war as its sole trigger.

The reported 90-day requirement extends beyond electricity to water, fuel and communications. At a 20 October 2026 Defense Writers Group roundtable, a senior defence official said the Pentagon was assessing energy requirements and costs across about 500 installations in the continental United States. No programme-wide completion date has been announced.

FORTRESS America Expands Military Resilience

Hegseth unveiled FORTRESS during his State of the Force address at Marine Corps Base Quantico on 30 September. The acronym stands for Federal Operations for Resilience, Troop Resources, Energy, Supply and Survivability. Its five pillars cover energy independence, resilience across supply chains and the defence industrial base, strategic reserves, installation hardening and cyber resilience, and resilience in space and spectrum.

Parnell described reliance on civilian municipal infrastructure as an 'intolerable risk'. 'Power is combat now,' he told Fox News Digital, citing the consequences of electricity failures for communications, water, logistics and military command. The 90-day standard remains a reported requirement, not evidence that bases already meet it.

Pentagon Weighs the Cost of Independent Power

Potential solutions include microgrids, battery storage, geothermal and solar power, and natural gas. Microgrids can operate separately from the wider electricity network if designed for islanded operation, helping installations maintain power during grid failures. The appropriate technology mix will depend on each site's infrastructure and energy needs.

The Department of the Air Force's November 2024 Installation Infrastructure Action Plan set a fiscal year 2030 microgrid target for two Space Force bases and 14 Air Force bases. It does not establish FORTRESS America's timetable. Air & Space Forces Magazine reported that FORTRESS could cost 'scores of billions of dollars, if not hundreds of billions', a projection rather than an official programme-wide estimate.

Army's Janus Program Targets First Army-Regulated Microreactor by 2028

Janus is a separate nuclear-energy initiative supporting military power resilience. On 26 August 2026, the Army announced agreements worth up to a combined $2.2 billion with five companies to develop, construct and operate nuclear microreactors at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Drum in New York.

The agreements use milestone-based payments, and the combined figure is a maximum potential value, not money already spent. The Army expects more than 20 nuclear microreactors across Department of War installations. Executive Order 14299 sets 30 September 2028 as the deadline to commence operation of an Army-regulated reactor at a domestic military installation.

FORTRESS Targets Supply Chains and Industrial Mobilisation

FORTRESS calls for strategic reserves of munitions, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts and medical supplies. It also seeks at least two qualified supply or production pathways for critical items, reducing dependence on a single supplier or factory.

The initiative incorporates the Civil Reserve Manufacturing Network, intended to help commercial manufacturers adapt production capacity to defence needs during a crisis. Section 1841 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 directs the Secretary of Defense to task the collaborative forum described in Section 1844(a) with supporting the network's establishment and developing recommendations for its operation. The law does not establish that the network is fully operational.

Fox News Digital reported that preparatory work includes assessing manufacturers, developing technical specifications and conversion procedures, and addressing cybersecurity and contracting. Actual mobilisation would still depend on available workers, equipment, materials and components.

Pentagon Has Yet to Set a Programme-Wide Deadline

The Pentagon has not publicly announced a total FORTRESS budget or completion date. Independent power is only one requirement: installations would also need reliable water, fuel, secure communications, personnel and replacement components, while protecting new energy systems against cyberattacks and physical threats.

The 2028 nuclear-reactor deadline applies to the separate Janus Program. FORTRESS America's broader energy assessment remains ongoing, and the reported 90-day standard is a planned requirement rather than proof that all major continental US bases can already operate independently for that period.