Anthropic's IPO filing revealed an $80.7 billion (£60.5 billion) net loss for the first half of 2026, even as revenue from its Claude AI products surged to $16.3 billion (£12.2 billion), underscoring both the scale of its growth and the financial risks facing the company.

The company behind Claude also reported extraordinary revenue expansion alongside large non-cash accounting charges, and plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'ANT.'

Most of the headline loss stemmed from accounting adjustments involving financial instruments, rather than operating expenses alone. The figures, however, highlight the high cost of building advanced artificial intelligence systems at scale.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic operates as a public benefit corporation. Its Claude chatbot and Claude Code programming tool have attracted growing demand from business customers.

Business Insider reported on the filing on 26 October, highlighting the company's rapid revenue growth, substantial infrastructure commitments and the risks ahead of its proposed stock market debut.

Why Anthropic's 'Loss' Is So Large on Paper

Anthropic recorded $72.4 billion (£54.3 billion) in charges associated with changes in the fair value of convertible notes and other financial instruments. The filing attributes much of the adjustment to an increase in the company's valuation. Such accounting changes can increase reported losses without representing equivalent cash expenditure during the period.

The company's operating loss was $693 million (£520 million). Its adjusted operating income, a separate non-GAAP measure, was $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion). These figures provide different views of performance and should not be confused with the reported net loss.

The company also recorded a net loss of approximately $42 billion (£31.5 billion) in 2025, against revenue of $4.6 billion (£3.45 billion). Its first-half 2026 revenue reached $16.3 billion (£12.2 billion), compared with $1.16 billion during the same period in 2025.

The results underline the gap between rapid sales growth and profitability under standard accounting rules. Anthropic must still demonstrate that its growing customer base can support the costs of developing and operating its AI systems.

Revenue Surge and Heavy Computing Bills

Anthropic's reported first-half revenue was approximately 14 times its level a year earlier. Business Insider also reported that the company told prospective investors its third-quarter revenue reached $16.8 billion (£12.6 billion). That figure was reported separately and was not included in the public filing's first-half financial results.

As of 30 September, Anthropic had more than 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in revenue over the preceding 12 months. Approximately 250 customers generated at least $10 million (£7.5 million). The company warned that revenue depended heavily on a relatively small number of customers and sales channels.

Infrastructure spending remains a major concern for investors. Anthropic spent approximately $8.9 billion (£6.68 billion) on computing capacity and infrastructure during the first half of 2026, up from $2.3 billion (£1.73 billion) a year earlier.

Business Insider reported that the filing disclosed at least $265.6 billion (£199.2 billion) in fixed or minimum-guaranteed cloud, computing and infrastructure commitments through June 2030, with additional agreements potentially increasing the total.

Anthropic held $112.4 billion (£84.3 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and $19.3 billion (£14.5 billion) in short-term investments as of 30 June. These holdings provide substantial resources, but they do not remove the risks associated with future spending commitments.

Power Structure, Safeguards and IPO Questions

The filing also outlines a governance structure giving a founders' entity 50.1% of voting power through a special share. Separately, the Long-Term Benefit Trust is empowered to elect a majority of the board.

Anthropic warns investors about potential AI safety incidents, regulatory scrutiny, competition and difficulties securing sufficient computing capacity. These risks could affect costs, customer confidence and future growth.

The IPO's price range and share count remain undisclosed. Although reports have suggested a valuation as high as $2 trillion (£1.5 trillion), that figure is not confirmed in the filing. Anthropic's public-market debut will test whether investors believe its growth can justify its financial commitments and long-term ambitions.