Archive of Our Own returned online on 15 November 2026 after a 17-day security shutdown, but while the fanfiction giant sat dark, an artificial intelligence copycat site scraped writers' stories and sold them as machine-narrated audiobooks they never agreed to.

The irony cut deep for a community that hosts more than 18 million works across tens of thousands of fandoms. The site built to protect fan labour went offline on 29 October, and within days a stranger was charging readers to listen to stories their authors had published for free, without seeking permission from the original writers involved.

Writers' Work Sold Back to Them

The clone, AO3.life, surfaced on 1 November and pitched itself as a rescue, telling visitors the archive had been 'saved before it can slip away'. It hosted an unauthorised copy of the real site, with stories offered as paid, AI-generated audiobooks the writers had never sanctioned.

The site dangled a revenue split, promising authors 91% of sales while keeping 9% to cover costs. Writers say they were never asked. The first three minutes of each audiobook played free before a paywall kicked in, turning years of unpaid creative work into someone else's product.

A Clone Built by AI Agents

The operator, known as Ganesh, later described the scale of the operation in a closing message. They said 'a swarm of AI Agents controlling 40 virtual machines' had crawled the web to fill the site, which claimed more than 15 million works by 2 November.

Fan writers answered with a revolt. Ganesh claimed over 2,000 takedown requests and 126,592 unique visitors within 24 hours before the site went dark on 2 November. Describing themselves as a 17-year-old from India, the creator claimed to have sold just 11 audiobooks and insisted they had believed they were doing something good. AO3.life was not the only opportunist. Other clone sites re-posted fiction while the archive was dark, and OTW said it was taking steps to address them.

The Archive Comes Back Online

The Organization for Transformative Works (OTW), the volunteer-run non-profit behind AO3, confirmed the archive's return during its seventeenth anniversary month. Several features stayed switched off so the team could reopen before the four-week mark, and a security firm is reviewing what happened.

Co-founder Naomi Novik said she felt only 'resignation' when she learned of the breach, pointing to the strain AI-driven security threats now place on a service run by volunteers, who already face considerable demands maintaining the archive.

What Users Still Need To Do

OTW says no works, bookmarks, or kudos were deleted, and it has no reason to believe the user database was compromised. Even so, it cannot rule out exposure of usernames, email addresses, IP addresses, and hashed passwords, and has urged anyone who reused an AO3 password elsewhere to change it there.

That warning reaches far beyond fandom. A single reused password can hand an intruder the keys to banking, email, and shopping accounts, which is why security teams treat one leaked login as a live threat to every other account a person owns. For millions of readers, the archive is back, but the cleanup is only starting.