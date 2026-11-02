Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Zacky Vengeance has faced backlash after describing designers he had worked with as 'lazy' and arguing that artificial intelligence was replacing those who had failed to adapt, before admitting that part of his own defence of the technology was written using AI.

The controversy erupted on 29 October after fans questioned whether artwork accompanying the band's latest Misfits cover, Horror Business, had been created using generative AI. Vengeance responded on X, saying he 'fully embrace[s] AI' and accusing some designers of allowing themselves to be replaced through 'complacency and greed'.

The guitarist then posted a broader defence of the technology, arguing that AI represented an expansion of creativity rather than its destruction. However, he ended the statement with an admission that it had been generated using AI.

'The problem isn't the technology itself, but how people choose to use it. Rejecting AI won't stop progress. Learning to harness it responsibly will help shape the future – this message was made using AI,' he wrote.

Zacky Vengeance Accuses Designers of Failing to Adapt

In his initial response, Vengeance said he valued physical artwork and talented human creators, describing himself as an artist. However, he argued that many designers he had worked with over the previous 20 years had become replaceable.

'I prefer my prompts and the collective hive mind and efficiency of the future,' he wrote, adding that he believed AI would 'absolutely kill us all.' His comments drew attention because they came from a musician whose career has been built around creative collaboration. Rather than simply defending AI-generated images, Vengeance questioned whether some professionals had lost opportunities because they had failed to keep pace with technological developments.

The guitarist also attempted to distinguish between artists whose abilities he believed could not be replicated by AI and those whose work could be replaced. Responding to another user, he named Wes, Cam, and Micah, describing them as talented artists and longstanding friends.

Guitarist Says He Has Paid for Human Artwork

Vengeance also defended his support for AI by pointing to his own spending on traditional artwork. In a separate post, he said he had purchased artwork from an artist named Eddie and continued to praise his work.

'I have actually purchased Eddies [sic] artwork and praise him incessantly. He is extremely talented. So I've actually put my money where my mouth is in support of real artists,' he wrote.

I have actually purchased Eddies artwork and praise him incessantly. He is extremely talented. So I’ve actually put my money where my mouth is in support of real artists. With that said I still embrace AI over the fear of having a comment section crusade come at me for my view… — Zacky V (@Vengenz1) October 29, 2026

The comment offered a glimpse into how Vengeance views the relationship between AI tools and human creators. He argued that embracing generative technology does not necessarily mean refusing to pay artists for their work.

However, the wider concern for illustrators, photographers, and graphic designers is whether clients will increasingly choose automated tools over paid commissions. AI systems can produce images quickly, potentially changing the demand for certain types of commercial artwork. The band's latest artwork has not been conclusively established as AI-generated in the material reviewed, and Vengeance's defence of the technology should not be treated as confirmation of how the Horror Business cover was produced.

Avenged Sevenfold Has Previously Explored AI Music

Vengeance is not the first member of Avenged Sevenfold to express interest in artificial intelligence. In 2023, frontman M. Shadows said he would welcome the opportunity to help producers and fans create original music using technology based on the band's sound.

The group has also experimented with electronic influences. Its four-track EP, Statica, released in July 2026, continued the musical direction explored on its 2023 album, Life Is But a Dream..., and divided listeners over its sound and extensive use of Auto-Tune.

Vengeance also returned to X on 29 October to challenge people who oppose AI while continuing to use digital platforms that rely on algorithms and personal data. 'Screaming "Fuck AI" while consenting to terms and services giving away all your personal data to be used by AI that provides you an algorithm created by AI which then shares it to other like minded individuals via AI so they can scream "Fuck AI",' he wrote.

His comments have added another high-profile voice to the dispute over AI's place in music and visual art. For independent designers and illustrators, the central issue remains whether technological efficiency will create new opportunities or make paid creative work harder to secure.