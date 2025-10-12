Have you tried to buy a new MacBook Pro or iPad Pro recently? If so, you may have noticed something strange: dwindling stock and shipping delays. This familiar pattern is often the canary in the coal mine for Apple enthusiasts, signalling that new hardware is just around the corner.

Now, renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman has confirmed these suspicions, reporting that a trio of new product launches is 'imminent'. The evidence suggests that updated MacBook Pro, Vision Pro, and iPad Pro models are set to lead the charge.

A Trio of M5-Powered Devices

The centrepiece of this refresh is Apple's next-generation silicon, the M5 chip, which promises significant upgrades in performance and efficiency for longer battery life. According to Gurman's report in his Power On newsletter, the new lineup will focus on internal power rather than external redesigns.

First to feature the new processor will likely be the iPad Pro. Following the recent leak of an alleged unboxing video from a Russian YouTuber, anticipation is high for a device that will pack the M5 chip into its famously thin design, complete with faster graphics and an improved Neural Engine for advanced AI tasks.

Following Apple's established pattern of debuting its base-level chips in the smaller Pro laptop, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to receive the M5 processor. While the celebrated design will remain the same, users can expect a noticeable boost in speed and possibly better battery life, further cementing its place as a powerhouse for creative professionals on the go.

The M5 chip will also find its way into the Vision Pro. This update is expected to enhance its on-device AI capabilities, making the spatial computing experience smoother and more intelligent without altering its external appearance.

Dwindling Stock and a Quiet Launch

While Apple maintains its legendary secrecy, the most telling signs of an impending launch are found on its own store shelves. Widespread stock shortages of current MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models strongly suggest that replacements are waiting in the wings. Gurman's claim that these new devices are 'imminent' points towards an announcement very soon, though likely without the usual fanfare. Instead of a full-fledged event, Apple will probably opt for a series of press releases to unveil these iterative, yet important, updates.

It has also been reported that the company will delay the higher-end M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models until the first half of next year. This means Apple is debuting only the base variant of its new chip for now, reserving its most powerful silicon for a later date.

What Else Is on the Horizon?

Looking further ahead, Gurman confirms that new models of the Apple TV, HomePod mini, and AirTag are 'still very much on the road map', although he did not provide any update on their timing. He also expects a busy start to next year, with new entry-level iPad, iPad Air, Studio Display, and MacBook Air models, along with an iPhone 17e, all slated for launch.

For the latest updates on Apple's announcements, stay tuned to IB Times UK.