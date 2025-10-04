Imagine a year without a new standard iPhone. It sounds unlikely, but one of the most widespread rumours suggests Apple might do just that in 2026, postponing the iPhone 18's launch until the first part of 2027. While we might still see premium devices like the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and even the long-rumoured foldable model, the absence of the base model would signal a major shift in Apple's yearly release strategy.

For now, here is what the leaks and reports have to say.

Forecasting a Radically Different 2026 Lineup

According to the Hindustan Times, multiple sources indicate that the iPhone 18 lineup could be considerably different from its predecessors. It is anticipated that the next significant iPhone launch will be limited solely to the premium models. This means the iPhone lineup for 2026 may consist of the iPhone 17e (expected in the spring), the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, the iPhone Air 2, and the speculated iPhone 18 Fold, resulting in a total of five new models.

The standard iPhone 18 and its stripped-down counterpart, the iPhone 18e, might not debut until 2027. It is important to note that this is not the first time we have heard this; analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his precise forecasts, expressed the same sentiment earlier this year.

An Extended Spotlight for the iPhone 17

This strategic delay, as noted by MacRumors, would undoubtedly draw more attention to Apple's premium models, potentially boosting their sales and solidifying their position at the top of the market. With no new standard model to compete against, consumers looking for an upgrade in 2026 would be guided towards either the Pro lineup or the still-very-capable iPhone 17.

Consequently, the iPhone 17 would enjoy an unusually long life in the spotlight. Considering the enhancements it brought, it is expected to remain the most popular single iPhone model until 2026. By the time 2027 finally arrives, giving the iPhone 17 a solid run, Apple would have a significantly revised standard model ready for launch.

Future Tech: What to Expect from the Postponed iPhone 18

When the base iPhone 18 does arrive in 2027, the wait may well be worth it. It will likely be equipped with the next-generation Apple Silicon A20 chip, a significant improvement over the A19 found in the iPhone 17, promising a substantial leap in performance and efficiency.

Beyond the processor, reports also claim that Apple is anticipated to continue supplying the brand-new 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera that was introduced across the entire iPhone 17 lineup. This delay could also allow for other advanced technologies, currently reserved for Pro models, to trickle down to the standard iPhone 18, such as a more advanced display or enhanced AI capabilities.