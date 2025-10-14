On 13 October 2025, Apple CEO Tim Cook descended upon Shanghai's bustling Bund for Pop Mart's Labubu exhibition, receiving a bespoke doll that fused tech fandom with collectible craze and propelled shares skyward.

This 10th anniversary bash, where Cook mingled with founder Wang Ning and designer Kasing Lung, amplified viral hype just as iPhone Air pre-orders loomed in China. Amid Pop Mart's tripled valuation and whispers of collaborations, the visit underscores Apple's strategic charm in the £33.38 billion ($44.98 billion) toymaker's orbit, blending innovation with cultural icons ahead of the slimmer smartphone's regional splash.

The Shanghai Spotlight: Cook's Labubu Rendezvous

Tim Cook arrived at The Bund's THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Exhibition on 13 October 2025, his second China trip this year following March's Development Forum. There, he encountered Pop Mart CEO Wang Ning and Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, the mind behind Labubu—a mischievous elf character that exploded into a global phenomenon, driving blind-box sales and social media storms.

Lung presented Cook with a one-of-a-kind Labubu doll modelled after him, complete with thick sunglasses and a miniature iPhone 17 Pro in cosmic orange, symbolising cross-cultural creativity. The event, alive with fans and installations tracing Labubu's decade-long evolution, captured Cook's delight on Weibo, where he praised local ingenuity.

This gesture highlighted Apple's nod to mainland talents, echoing Cook's history of spotlighting brands like Ofo. For collectors worldwide, the crossover evoked excitement over potential Apple-Pop Mart tie-ins, turning a simple tour into a beacon of harmonious innovation.

Market Magic: Shares Soar on Celebrity Cachet

Pop Mart's Hong Kong-listed shares (9992.HK) leaped as much as 6.1 per cent on 14 October 2025, settling 2.5 per cent higher at £25.50 ($34.36), outpacing the Hang Seng Index's 0.3 per cent dip. The toymaker's market cap hit £33.38 billion ($44.98 billion), a tripling from early 2025 highs, despite recent cooldowns in Labubu mania that shaved 20 per cent off August peaks.

Investors speculated on synergies, viewing Cook's endorsement as a morale booster for the blind-box empire valued at billions through viral toys and pop-up stores. Wall Street News posted on X: 'Pop Mart shares jumped 6.1% after Apple CEO Tim Cook visited its Labubu exhibit, sparking speculation of a possible collaboration. Despite the boost, shares remain 20% below their August high'.

This lift recalled past celebrity boosts, like BLACKPINK's endorsements, reinforcing Pop Mart's strategy of leveraging stars to sustain hype amid shifting consumer tastes.

iPhone Air Ignition: Perfect Timing in China

Cook's Weibo post timed the visit with iPhone Air buzz, announcing its China debut 'next week' on 14 October 2025, with pre-orders from 17 October and shipments by 22 October. Globally unveiled on 9 September 2025 at £651 ($999), the ultra-thin device—boasting a breakthrough design and eSIM trials via China Unicom—targets Apple's vital market where sales dipped last year.

The slimline model's approval underscores Beijing's nod to US tech amid trade frictions. This prelude aligns with Cook's charm offensive, blending gadget glamour with cultural nods like Labubu to woo young buyers. As pre-orders ramp up, analysts predict a sales surge, with the doll's iPhone prop teasing fun integrations.

As the echoes of Cook's Shanghai sojourn fade, one can't help but ponder the alchemy of serendipity and strategy—where a whimsical elf doll morphs into market momentum, hinting at untapped synergies between silicon valleys and sculptors' studios, all while iPhone Air's sleek silhouette beckons buyers toward uncharted digital dalliances.