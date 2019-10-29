Apple has just announced its iOS 13.2 update. One of the most anticipated features for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro – Deep Fusion photography has been introduced in this update.

Deep Fusion photography is Apple's answer to Google's Pixel Night Sight. The technology uses artificial intelligence based computational photography. The photos clicked by the device are processed to make them more natural, with less noise and more detailed. It uses machine learning and image stacking to create better images.

Simply put, it will lead to an improvement in low-light photography.

Google has till date, outdone Apple in terms of photography on its Pixel phones. The Night Sight feature makes images look like they have been shot in regular conditions even though they have been shot in extremely dark ones. Apple is trying to outdo this using Deep Fusion photography.

The camera will snap 8 images before a user presses the shutter. It will then take a long exposure shot and stitch an image together to ensure one detailed image created using machine learning. It does this using the Apple A13 Bionic chipset.

While iOS 13.2 is available for a variety of iPhones including iPhone 8, Deep Fusion photography will only work with the 2019 models – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

If you take a photo at night, the night mode will be automatically switched on. If you take a photo indoors the camera will automatically focus more on detail rather than on noise. The software does a pixel-by-pixel analysis of around 24 million pixels per image and produces the best image possible.

Along with Deep Fusion, iOS 13.2 adds 70 new emojis and enhanced privacy settings for the Siri voice assistant.

In addition to this, the support for AirPods Pro has also been added. A new feature called Announce Messages allows Siri to stream incoming messages to AirPods.

The regular mix of unspecified bug fixes and performance improvements have also been introduced in iOS 13.2.