Ever since Apple removed the 3.5 mm headphone jacks from its iPhone lineup, consumers were left with two choices. Use the supplied wired headset with a Lightning connector or go for Bluetooth headphones. The latter option is apparently the ideal one to allow users to charge their smartphones, listen to music and handle calls. What followed was the release of the AirPods, which is already on its second generation. Now, the series gets an even more premium offering with the arrival of the AirPods Pro.

Prior to its official unveiling, industry insiders have already been hinting at a new type of true-wireless earbuds. Later on, there were reports suggesting that a new charging case was leaked, but was deemed by most experts as a Chinese knockoff. However, it appears that it was actually a spot-on copy of the official charging case of the AirPods Pro. Likewise, there were other sources claiming the new Bluetooth earbuds will be sporting new colourways, but it does not seem to be the case.

Other than the reworked design, the Apple AirPods Pro are the first ones from Apple to have active noise cancellation. This feature has been reportedly requested by consumers for a while now. Nevertheless, this makes it look like the Cupertino tech firm is playing catch-up again as other brands have included the function for a while now.

AirPods Pro



-Active Noise Cancellation

-More customizable fit & seal w/ Silicone ear tips

-Transparency mode

-H1-Chip

-Sweat & water resistant (IPX4)

-Qi Wireless Charging Case

-Up to 4.5 hours of listening (24 hours w/ case)

-5 min in case = 1 hour of listening time



Â£249/$249 pic.twitter.com/fQPIFTCuvW — Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) October 28, 2019

In addition to the new audio-enhancement feature, the manufacturer also improved the durability of its latest product. According to a report from Tom's Guide, the AirPods Pro are crafted to be resistant to most forms of moisture. This allows owners to use it for workouts as well as other outdoor activities where water and sweat can damage sensitive electronics.

Unlike its predecessor, the AirPods Pro now sports silicone tips in three sizes. Owners can use the Ear Tip Fit Test to determine which one provides the best comfort and sound reproduction. It supposedly uses the integrated microphones and innovative algorithms to take measurements and provide the data. Aside from the active noise cancelling function, Transparency Mode keeps users aware of background noise for situational awareness and safety.

Battery life is rated at five hours in regular mode, while active noise cancelling or Transparency Mode pulls it down to 4.5 hours. Onboard is Apple's H1 chip that enables the "Hey Siri" function and shortens pairing time. Meanwhile, the adaptive EQ automatically tweaks the audio to match the shape of the user's ear. The Apple AirPods will retail for $249 and will start shipping on Wednesday.