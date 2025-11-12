Apple has unveiled its latest accessory, the iPhone Pocket, but fans say the pricey 3D-knitted pouch is little more than a 'designer sock' for your phone.

The tech giant describes the new item as a blend of style and functionality, created in partnership with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake. But while Apple calls it 'a beautiful way to wear and carry iPhone', many social-media users are calling it something else entirely: ridiculous.

Apple's Newest iPhone Accessory Arrives

The iPhone Pocket is a 3D-knitted wearable designed to hold any iPhone model and small essentials such as AirPods or keys. It comes in two versions: a short-strap design for the wrist or bag handle, and a long cross-body strap.

The short strap is available in eight colours – lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon and black – and costs $149.95 (£114). The long-strap version, sold in sapphire, cinnamon and black, is priced at $229.95 (£175).

Made in Japan, the open-knit cloth stretches to reveal its contents and even allows a partial view of the iPhone screen. The accessory launches 14 November at select Apple Stores and on apple.com in markets including the UK, US, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, China, France and Italy.

Fashion Collaboration With Issey Miyake

Apple's vice-president of Industrial Design Molly Anderson said the collaboration celebrates 'craftsmanship, simplicity and delight'.

Design director Yoshiyuki Miyamae of the Miyake Design Studio added that the product explores 'the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way'.

Even the packaging has been treated as high design, reportedly inspired by Japanese rice-paper candy bags to give it a refined, gift-like feel. The brands say the concept re-imagines a simple piece of cloth as a modern fashion-tech hybrid.

21 years later, Apple made socks again pic.twitter.com/1TviY08Skb — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) November 11, 2025

Social Media Isn't Buying It

Despite Apple's design pedigree, reaction online has been scathing. Many users mocked both the price and the idea itself, arguing it is more novelty than necessity.

User Jan Rüttinger wrote on X: 'AI is changing the world right now and what is Apple launching? A completely overpriced iPhone Pocket. Steve Jobs would never have done that.'

Another, Vivek Naskar, joked: 'This iPhone Pocket is literally a sock and they're calling it limited edition. It costs $230!'

One viral post read: 'At this point it feels like Apple is just testing how far fans will go to justify anything.'

Others compared the product to Apple's 2004 iPod Socks, calling the new accessory a marketing stunt aimed at fashion-minded consumers rather than mainstream tech users.

At this point, it honestly feels like Apple is just testing how far its fans will go to justify anything. pic.twitter.com/ejnoGAppFD — Aares (@aares0205) November 11, 2025

I know what Sam from iCarly would use the iPhone Pocket for pic.twitter.com/KyXAvU0aMf — Aaron (@aaronp613) November 11, 2025

Dividing Opinion

While some Apple loyalists praised the craftsmanship and collaboration with Issey Miyake, critics accused the company of prioritising style over substance. Tech commentators said the iPhone Pocket marks Apple's latest push into luxury fashion, a move that may alienate everyday customers.

Still, analysts expect limited-edition accessories like this to sell out quickly, fuelled by collectors and die-hard fans eager to own Apple's latest talking-point item.