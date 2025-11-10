Apple is reportedly preparing a design revolution: the front‑facing camera on its 2027 '20th Anniversary' iPhone could vanish entirely beneath the display.

A Leak That Could Reshape the Selfie Experience

According to a recently published article, a respected Chinese leaker revealed that Apple 'will conceal the front‑facing camera under the screen of its 2027 iPhone', a claim that 'corroborates reports that Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone will have no visible cut‑outs in the display.'

The implication is that the next major iPhone milestone will eliminate the notch and hole-punch entirely, offering a seamless full-screen design.

Why This Is Significant for Users

For everyday iPhone users, the removal of a visible selfie‑camera aperture could mean a more immersive display, fewer distractions, and a sleeker aesthetic.

Yet the change is more than cosmetic. The front camera is essential for video calls, selfies, and Face ID (where applicable).

If Apple indeed places the camera behind the display, the report hinted that the company must overcome longstanding issues: 'Several Android phones already feature under‑display selfie cameras, but image quality typically suffers due to the lens being behind display layers.'

That means users could see better screen‑to‑body ratios, but only if Apple delivers image quality that matches or exceeds current front cameras.

What the Leak Reveals About Apple's Timeline

The source suggests that this under‑display camera (UDC) will debut in 2027.

'Apple's development of under‑screen camera technology was progressing as planned for adoption in 2027, one year after it will reportedly debut under‑screen Face ID technology on iPhone 18 Pro models.'

Multiple reports from supply‑chain watchers back the notion that Apple is preparing a major redesign for the 20th anniversary model—complete with 'a completely bezel‑less display that curves around all four edges of the device.'

Technical Hurdles and How Apple Might Address Them

The leap to hiding the selfie‑camera is not trivial. As noted by LG Innotek (one of Apple's suppliers), the company has been developing 'under‑display cameras that leave no visible hole when inactive ... [using] a "free‑form optic" multiple lens array designed to reduce image distortion and improve brightness.'

In other words, Apple appears to be investing heavily in optics and display engineering so the under‑display camera doesn't compromise image quality.

That's particularly important because previous iterations on Android have been criticised for sub‑par performance when the lens sits behind display layers.

What This Means for the 2027 iPhone and Beyond

If Apple pulls this off, the 2027 iPhone could become a landmark device: the first mainstream iPhone to truly remove front‑screen obstructions and deliver a full‑face display without visible interruptions.

For users, that could translate to a more refined user experience, better aesthetics, and perhaps even stronger resale value.

But caution is warranted. Rumours are still rumours. Analyst notes (such as from display specialist Ross Young) suggest that under‑display Face ID or camera systems might not be ready for 2027 after all.

Apple's ability to ship the tech at scale with suitable image quality is key. If the company struggles, we might see delays or a partial rollout (for example, hiding the camera but not all biometric sensors).

Final Thoughts

The leak signals that Apple is aiming high for its 20th anniversary iPhone. By hiding the front‑facing camera under the display, the company could eliminate one of the most visible design compromises in current smartphones.

For the millions of iPhone users worldwide, the prospect promises a cleaner screen and a more immersive experience.

However, the true test will be whether Apple can deliver uncompromising selfie quality while making the hardware virtually invisible. If so, 2027 could mark a genuine revolution in smartphone design.