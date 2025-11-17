Apple Told To 'Kill Siri' And Install Google Gemini AI — Ross Gerber's Bold Call For User-Change
Reports suggest CEO Tim Cook may step down as early as 2026
Investment firm CEO Ross Gerber has issued a striking challenge to Apple: scrap the existing Siri voice assistant and integrate Google's powerful Gemini AI. This audacious call suggests a fundamental overhaul of the iPhone user experience is needed.
Ross Gerber, a key Tesla investor and influential financial voice, is strongly encouraging Apple to adopt a new, decisive approach. He has demanded both a change in leadership and a crucial strategic alliance with Google's Gemini artificial intelligence system.
Gerber sparked a new discussion regarding Apple's future by sharing a post on the social media platform X (previously Twitter), highlighting the increasing need for the company to adapt in the era of artificial intelligence.
In a straightforward statement aimed at Apple chief Tim Cook, Gerber expressed, 'Apple needs new leadership. Tim has been phenomenal for a long time but it's time for change. Apple and Google working together is destiny. Kill Siri. Ask Gemini'.
Gerber's statement highlights the growing opinion among investors that Apple may require a new direction to remain effective, given the rapid shift of the technology sector towards platforms centred around artificial intelligence.
Out with the Old
In addition to calling for an executive change, Gerber directly criticised Siri, the veteran Apple voice assistant. His proposal suggested that the corporation should substitute Siri with Google's Gemini artificial intelligence. He declared that Apple and Google working together is destiny. 'Kill Siri. Ask Gemini.'
By including the stock symbols for both companies, $AAPL and $GOOG, Gerber highlighted the significant effect such a partnership could have on the market, suggesting a future where Apple uses Google's AI to strengthen its position in digital intelligence.
Cook's Potential Exit
There are reports that Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook is planning to leave his position as early as the start of next year, according to the Financial Times.
The publication, which cited sources with knowledge of internal discussions, explained that the corporation is not expected to name a replacement until after its quarterly earnings announcement in late January, following the important holiday trading period.
The report also mentioned that an announcement made early in the year would allow the new executive team sufficient time to become established before significant yearly presentations, such as the developer conference in June and the iPhone 18 release in September. Nevertheless, the sources noted that this timescale may still be altered.
According to the same report, Cook is likely to be followed by John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering. However, the publication's sources stated that a definitive choice has not yet been established.
The sources further emphasised that the management transition plans are not connected to Apple's current results, particularly since the corporation is moving toward what is anticipated to be a very successful holiday selling period for iPhone units.
The Road Ahead
Whether Apple chooses to embrace Gerber's radical suggestion to adopt Gemini or selects a new leader to navigate the AI era, the upcoming year promises significant changes. The debate highlights the intense pressure on the technology giant to evolve and maintain its market dominance.
