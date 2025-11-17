Investment firm CEO Ross Gerber has issued a striking challenge to Apple: scrap the existing Siri voice assistant and integrate Google's powerful Gemini AI. This audacious call suggests a fundamental overhaul of the iPhone user experience is needed.

Ross Gerber, a key Tesla investor and influential financial voice, is strongly encouraging Apple to adopt a new, decisive approach. He has demanded both a change in leadership and a crucial strategic alliance with Google's Gemini artificial intelligence system.

Gerber sparked a new discussion regarding Apple's future by sharing a post on the social media platform X (previously Twitter), highlighting the increasing need for the company to adapt in the era of artificial intelligence.

Apple needs new leadership. Tim has been phenomenal for a long time but it's time for change. Apple and Google working together is destiny. Kill Siri. Ask Gemini. $goog $aapl — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) November 15, 2025

In a straightforward statement aimed at Apple chief Tim Cook, Gerber expressed, 'Apple needs new leadership. Tim has been phenomenal for a long time but it's time for change. Apple and Google working together is destiny. Kill Siri. Ask Gemini'.

Gerber's statement highlights the growing opinion among investors that Apple may require a new direction to remain effective, given the rapid shift of the technology sector towards platforms centred around artificial intelligence.

Out with the Old

In addition to calling for an executive change, Gerber directly criticised Siri, the veteran Apple voice assistant. His proposal suggested that the corporation should substitute Siri with Google's Gemini artificial intelligence. He declared that Apple and Google working together is destiny. 'Kill Siri. Ask Gemini.'

By including the stock symbols for both companies, $AAPL and $GOOG, Gerber highlighted the significant effect such a partnership could have on the market, suggesting a future where Apple uses Google's AI to strengthen its position in digital intelligence.

Cook's Potential Exit

There are reports that Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook is planning to leave his position as early as the start of next year, according to the Financial Times.

The publication, which cited sources with knowledge of internal discussions, explained that the corporation is not expected to name a replacement until after its quarterly earnings announcement in late January, following the important holiday trading period.

The report also mentioned that an announcement made early in the year would allow the new executive team sufficient time to become established before significant yearly presentations, such as the developer conference in June and the iPhone 18 release in September. Nevertheless, the sources noted that this timescale may still be altered.

🚨NEW: Tim Cook rumored to be stepping down as CEO of Apple as early as next year. He would likely be succeeded by VP of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus (FT) pic.twitter.com/A7z1CZKJbj — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 16, 2025

According to the same report, Cook is likely to be followed by John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering. However, the publication's sources stated that a definitive choice has not yet been established.

The sources further emphasised that the management transition plans are not connected to Apple's current results, particularly since the corporation is moving toward what is anticipated to be a very successful holiday selling period for iPhone units.

The Road Ahead

Whether Apple chooses to embrace Gerber's radical suggestion to adopt Gemini or selects a new leader to navigate the AI era, the upcoming year promises significant changes. The debate highlights the intense pressure on the technology giant to evolve and maintain its market dominance.