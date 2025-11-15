Imagine the excitement of unboxing your brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max, admiring its exclusive 'Cosmic Orange' finish. Now, imagine that vibrant colour vanishing before your eyes after a single, seemingly harmless clean. This nightmare scenario is becoming a reality for some users, raising serious questions about the durability of Apple's latest flagship.

A fresh iPhone 17 Pro owner suggests that a common cleaning habit could be causing irreversible damage. The owner of the new device discovered this most startlingly by simply using wet wipes.

Why One Wipe Could Ruin Your New iPhone 17 Pro

The issue gained traction after user @Rui35052730 on X posted images of an iPhone 17 Pro Max whose 'Cosmic Orange' paint was completely stripped away. The cause was allegedly the use of wet wipes, a household staple many use to keep their gadgets clean.

While oxidation issues that turned some finishes to a 'Rose Gold' hue were concerning, this total paint removal is pointing to a far more severe problem. For now, it appears to be an isolated case, as a search on Reddit reveals no other owners reporting the same catastrophic failure. However, the story is rapidly gaining attention.

Someone wiped off the color of their 17 pro max just with the wet wipes.



The quality issues with iPhone’s this year are so horrible.



Credits : @Rui35052730 pic.twitter.com/HZNdHITqmv — Nawaz (@Nawaz1998_) November 15, 2025

Is a Weaker Chassis to Blame for the iPhone 17 Pro's Issues?

This incident highlights the sensitivity of the iPhone 17 Pro's new materials. Apple shifted from a titanium alloy to a unibody aluminium chassis for this generation, and the anodised coating process was meant to be foolproof. Yet, it seems certain chemicals can break it down entirely.

Grok, the AI assistant from xAI, noted that wet wipes containing peroxide or alcohol could be the culprit, as these harsh ingredients are known to degrade paint. Apple explicitly advises against using such cleaners, as they contain strong chemicals that can compromise the device's finish. It's a costly lesson in reading the fine print.

I bought iPhone 17 Pro on Oct 17 with the new tech-woven Apple Case, and within just 2 days the color started peeling off. After spending a lot of hard-earned money, this is beyond disappointing. From Apple Store to Apple Support, everyone just passed the issue around with no… pic.twitter.com/lBlk9MHvR7 — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) October 22, 2025

More Than Just Paint: Growing Concerns for the iPhone 17 Pro

This paint-stripping problem adds to a growing list of durability concerns for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. It has been well documented that the corners of the camera plate are highly susceptible to scratches, creating an unexpected weak point.

Furthermore, the new aluminium body introduces a greater risk of denting. A recent drop test comparison showed that while the iPhone 17 Pro Max held up reasonably well against the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it suffered significant damage when landing on its corners.

There is no confirmation yet on whether Apple will offer a replacement for the affected device. This incident serves as a painful reminder for all owners: when cleaning your expensive new gadget, stick to a simple microfibre cloth.